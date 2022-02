Baseball's labor negotiations forge on, but the past week has effectively confirmed a major development pertaining to fantasy. It's clear from Commissioner Rob Manfred's Feb. 10 statements that the universal designated hitter is looking very likely to return for 2022 and, if so, it will presumably be here to stay.

ESPN + Continue reading this article and more from top writers, for only $6.99/mo. Continue Reading Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.