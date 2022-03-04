Fantasy baseball roundtable: When is the right time to draft in 2022?

In light of Tuesday's announcement of the cancellation of games and postponement of Opening Day, fantasy baseball managers might be lukewarm about their upcoming drafts. How should leagues now handle their drafts? Should they stick to their original dates or reschedule them for a later time when the labor situation is a little more settled? If the answer is to proceed, should any adjustments be made to compensate for the uncertainty?

We asked our the hosts of our ESPN Fantasy Focus Baseball podcast to weigh in on this debate -- and debate they did:

Eric Karabell: I'm all for drafting now, as previously scheduled. Perhaps this is because there may not be enough days for my many drafts once we have clarity, and I have plenty of time now -- but I'm ready to draft. Also, ask any commish how tough it is to get 10, 12 or however many people to agree on a draft day. You have a day set now, so do it.

I have no idea when the season actually starts, but other than the myriad free agents still needing to find new teams to play for, I don't think much changes.