Fantasy baseball: How to use the Custom Dollar Value Generator

If you're getting ready to play some fantasy baseball, ESPN has got you covered. We've got rankings, salary-cap values and cheat sheets for rotisserie, head-to-head categories, head-to-head and seasonal points leagues. But what if you play in a league with settings different from those most popular offerings?

In this sabermetric age, it's not uncommon to find a league that uses on-base percentage instead of batting average, quality starts in place of wins, or even includes as many as 10 categories on either side of the ball. For one of these custom formats, there's no simpler way to craft yourself a set of rankings than by using ESPN's Fantasy Baseball Custom Value Generator.

Let's illustrate, using the rotisserie 6x6 format that I've written about many times on these pages. In this format, I've taken the traditional 5x5 categories, added a sixth on each of the hitting and pitching sides, and made some categorical adjustments to keep up with the sabermetric times. Batting average, for instance, has been replaced by on-base percentage, and stolen bases has been replaced by net stolen bases, with slugging percentage added as the sixth hitting category. On the pitching side, wins has been replaced by quality starts, and strikeouts by K/9 ratio, with innings pitched added as the sixth pitching category.