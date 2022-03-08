Fantasy baseball: LABR NL-only draft recap

When in doubt, go with Colorado Rockies hitters! Well, I did not secure 1B C.J. Cron, OF Charlie Blackmon or several other Rockies bats for my 2022 LABR-NL squad this past weekend, but at some point I tried. I really did. It was not my planned strategy to seek Denver hitters, but in my first auction of the new season -- and there will be a season, eventually -- I did have a strategy. Look at the prices of the players on my team and one will see neither expensive superstars nor inexpensive part-time players. Depth matters.

Among the dangers of constructing a team in a one-league format is spending big dollars on a player or two who may get hurt or underperform, and also taking chances on injured and unreliable folks and missing out on critical plate appearances and innings pitched. I decided to target playing time. I usually do, but never to quite this extent. It meant going heavy on the middle class of players, and there's nothing wrong with that. There are some excellent hitters here, though nary a top-20 player on it, but depth is important and valuable. Everyone should play, from the catchers to the last outfielder to the final pitcher.