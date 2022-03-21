Fantasy baseball: Tout Wars mixed-league draft recap

Well, I wanted Joey Votto on this team. Other than that, I entered this past weekend's Tout Wars mixed-league proceedings with a simple plan to construct a balanced roster focused on playing time and avoiding potentially irrelevant statistical options -- and that was about it. Tout Wars swaps batting average for on-base percentage and Votto, still the Cincinnati Reds first baseman because they cannot find a place to send his hefty contract, gets on base a lot. Like really a lot. I got Votto, and myriad others that get on base.

In LABR-NL bidding a few weeks ago, I tried to avoid spending more than $20 on any player. I liked how the team turned out, as the "stars and scrubs" system simply does not appeal to me any longer, but the assembled team may have been a bit too balanced. I had some money at the end, so I was willing to spend more than $20 in this auction for a player or two, and when the bidding on Toronto Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette stalled a bit early, I pounced. I spent $35 on my first player. I also went above $20 on a few others, but it was worth it.

Fantasy managers really should practice their draft approaches (be it salary cap or snake) before heading to the real thing, because, well, it may define your entire season. Your draft is the biggest day of the year! Be willing to alter your approach during play, but I still recommend having a plan and aiming to stick to it. This Tout Wars roster, much like my LABR one, should contend. It will need in-season tweaks, both with the bullpens ideally, and perhaps each ends up with yet another second-place finish -- and maybe even better.