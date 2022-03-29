Fantasy baseball: Karabell's bold predictions for every AL team

Spring training is ending soon and the 2022 regular season is just about ready to (finally) get underway. As such, it is time to get a little bit bold when it comes to fantasy baseball! There are, of course, different levels of bold. For example, while I believe that White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez may end up posting a career-high HR total, I do not think he will hit 55 blasts. There's a big difference in degree of boldness there!

Bold predictions are wonderful until they look utterly ridiculous, which is quite often. They are not supposed to come to fruition, but if they do, well, then you look smart. I am not trying to look smart. I doubt it would fool anyone anyway. I am trying to make some predictions that are a bit outside the norm but ones that I think are realistic.

Anyway, let's get right to it, starting with the American League. (We'll voice our National League opinions tomorrow.) Again, to be clear, most, if not all, of these bold predictions are not going to happen. Still, perhaps I am on the right track with some of them -- and that may be just as important as we tackle our final fantasy baseball drafts before the start of the regular season.