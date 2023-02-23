Spring training games are just about ready to get going, which also means that the 2023 regular season is not all that far off. As such, it is time to get a little bit bold when it comes to fantasy baseball!

Bold predictions, by their occasional wild nature, are not likely to hit, but they can be fun and there usually is some foundation for the logic. Perhaps it would have seemed ridiculous a season ago to project 62 home runs for Yankees OF Aaron Judge or a 1.75 ERA for Astros RHP Justin Verlander, but both of these things really happened, and we certainly had clues these players were skilled enough to make history.

Who will it be this season? Let's get bold for 2023 in fantasy baseball, starting with the National League. (We previously voiced our American League opinions here.) Again, to be clear, most, if not all, of these predictions are not going to happen. Still, perhaps I'm on the right track with some of them -- and that might be just as important as we get ready for our fantasy baseball drafts.