Fantasy baseball managers sure do love their drafts, but perhaps they pay little attention to the annual MLB amateur draft -- the one in which top, young talent from American colleges and high schools gets dispersed to big-league franchises. After all, unlike professional football and basketball, baseball players rarely impact fantasy leagues in their first few seasons and quite often it does not happen at all. Yes, things are very different in baseball.

In a related story, fantasy managers -- and my hand is raised -- have to love many of the players from the top of the 2019 amateur draft. In fact, when I looked at the fantasy teams I have already filled for this season, there was a common denominator when it came to younger players. Many came from that 2019 draft and it wasn't just the top two selections, Baltimore Orioles C Adley Rutschman and Kansas City Royals SS/3B Bobby Witt Jr. What a stacked draft class for fantasy managers to enjoy this and future seasons!