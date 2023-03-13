Fantasy baseball: Reason to worry about Carlos Rodon, Yankees' rotation?

Fantasy baseball managers tend to accept the unlikelihood of squeezing a full season of major league starts from myriad, established starting pitchers, including Texas Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom, Boston Red Sox LHP Chris Sale and Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, but they expect quality statistics when they perform.

New York Yankees LHP Carlos Rodon entered the 2022 season in this class, and then he made a career-high 31 excellent starts for the San Francisco Giants. He was a top-10 fantasy starter. Rodon seems unlikely to make 31 starts for this year's Yankees as he is sidelined with a left forearm strain, and he will begin the regular season on the injured list.

Whether he misses a few starts or a whole lot of starts remains problematic, but those that have already invested in his statistical services must be at least a little concerned, while he falls in our rankings due to the uncertainty. In fact, when it comes to New York's rotation, there is quite a bit of it.