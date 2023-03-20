The emotion-filled World Baseball Classic has been exhilarating to watch, combining well-played baseball by some of the greatest athletes in the sport with much pride in country, and featuring late-inning heroics from Philadelphia Phillies SS Trea Turner and others. However, a second major injury removed a significant player from competition, greatly affecting fantasy baseball drafts as well.

On Wednesday, New York Mets RP Edwin Diaz tore a tendon in his right knee celebrating Puerto Rico's big win. Diaz was the top relief pitcher off the board in ESPN average live drafts, and he is likely to miss the entire 2023 regular season. The Mets have yet to clarify their new closer situation, though many presume veteran David Robertson will handle the saves.