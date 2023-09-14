Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. is enjoying an historic season, while Los Angeles Dodgers OF/2B/SS Mookie Betts has also been quite fantastic for fantasy purposes, especially considering his eligibility at multiple infield positions as well as in the outfield. Both players have carried fantasy baseball teams and are certainly worthy of earning NL MVP honors. Then again, Acuna and Betts were supposed to be great, since they were among the top-10 selections in almost every ESPN average live draft.

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll, however, was not a top 10 fantasy pick. In fact, Carroll, who hit .260 with four home runs and two stolen bases in 32 big-league games in 2022, was not among the top-75 choices in many ESPN leagues. Considering how likely he is to end this season among the top 10 players on ESPN's Player Rater, and the value of his later investment, Carroll gets the nod here for fantasy MVP among outfielders.