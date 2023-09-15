Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for Week 23: Sept. 18-24

The championships are here in ESPN standard head-to-head leagues!

Congratulations if you've made it this far. Fantasy baseball's Week 24 begins the two-week, head-to-head championship matchups, pitting the two winners of the Week 22-23 semifinals against one another for all the marbles. These matchups cover the games of Monday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 1, which can be a tricky two weeks in the real-life baseball world.

Playoff-bound teams that clinch their positioning early often rest regulars to keep them fresh for October, while eliminated teams shut down tired youngsters and injured veterans and often audition youngsters for 2024 roles. Fortunately, in ESPN standard leagues, the daily transactions format helps to alleviate concerns about finding replacements for players whose seasons end early.

It's a very good time to lean on players from teams still in the thick of the pennant race. Among the teams within three games of important playoff position (as of time of publication) are as follows: