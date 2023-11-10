Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox sent SS prospect Colson Montgomery to the Arizona Fall League this season to get him more playing time, as the 2021 first-round pick missed several months early in the 2023 season with oblique and back injuries. A tall, thin left-handed hitter with raw power and excellent plate discipline who sure gives off a positive Corey Seager vibe, Montgomery appeared in 64 games and saw 294 plate appearances across three minor league levels this season, delivering an overall .940 OPS. He could debut with the White Sox in 2024, shortly after turning 22 years old.

Montgomery launched an impressive 409-foot home run in the fourth inning of the annual Fall Stars game on November 5 -- and off a left-handed pitcher! -- after earlier rapping a line-drive single to left field, earning him game MVP honors as the American League topped the National League 6-3. The No. 6 hitter in the AL's lineup, Montgomery was one of four players to homer at Sloan Park, but the only player to register multiple hits. His home run came on a 1-2 fastball, perhaps a bit inside, but he easily turned on it, sending it out at an estimated 105 mph, and well over the right field wall.