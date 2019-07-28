Fantasy takeaways from baseball's trade deadline deals

This season, the major leagues have one and only one trade deadline, as all of those August waiver shenanigans are now a thing of the past. As a result, July 31 is the last opportunity for teams to swap players before the end of the 2019 season. If you're curious as to what some of the bigger moves being made in these final days might mean for your fantasy teams, check out our fantasy staff's reactions here. Check back frequently as more deals are announced to learn more.

Tristan H. Cockcroft on Sergio Romo to the Minnesota Twins

Our first deal involving a closer is now on the books, but judging by his 22.5% rostered rate in ESPN leagues, Romo's trade to the Twins from the Miami Marlins probably won't cause too many of us to sweat. It's a greater (potential) loss in terms of save chances for AL-only, rather than standard mixed managers. Romo has historically been a much more dominant pitcher against righties, rather than left-handed bats, never affording the former greater than a .720 OPS in any single year and limiting them to a .574 mark over the course of his 12-year career. He could fit into the mix of what has been a season-long "closer by committee" arrangement in Minnesota.

Taylor Rogers, who has 11 of Minnesota's last 14 successful save conversions, still seems to be the odds-on favorite to close most nights, but after having blown two of his past three opportunities, Romo could sneak in a matchups-driven chance from time to time. He should essentially serve as the team's new version of Blake Parker, who had four of the last seven saves that didn't go to Rogers prior to being designated for assignment during the past week.

In Romo's absence, the Marlins could similarly turn to a committee, with their bullpen lacking any clear and/or experienced options to graduate into the role. Nick Anderson, a relatively hard thrower with a 2.70 FIP in 43 appearances in what has been a breakthrough rookie campaign, seems to be the likeliest candidate after having served as Romo's primary setup man for the past month-plus. Left-hander Jose Quijada, who has had four scoreless appearances in his past five outings since the All-Star break (and who has begun working in late-and-close stints), could serve the team's top "matchups guy" when the opponent is lefty-stacked in the ninth inning.

Anderson's extreme fly-ball leaning and 7.8% walk rate do make him a slightly shaky full-time option. Add to that Quijada's even-higher walk rate (17.9%) and similar fly-ball leaning, ands it's possible that the flame-throwing (but wild) Tayron Guerrero, or perhaps converted starters Trevor Richards or Jarlin Garcia, could push their way into the role in time. Guerrero has long looked like the "skills-oriented future closer" here, making him a wise stash in NL-only formats.