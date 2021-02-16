Fantasy baseball rankings for 2021 points leagues

The 2021 fantasy baseball season will be here before you know it, so here are my early rankings for the upcoming season. These will be updated throughout the offseason, to keep up with the latest signings, trades and player news. These rankings are designed specifically with ESPN points-style leagues in mind. "Up" or "Down" indicates changes since the last update.

Quick links:

Top 300 Overall | Top 50 Catchers | Top 50 First Basemen | Top 50 Second Basemen | Top 50 Third Basemen | Top 50 Shortstops | Top 125 Outfielders | Top 10 Designated Hitters | Top 125 Starting Pitchers | Top 75 Relief Pitchers

Positional Rankings