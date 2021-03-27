        <
          Fantasy baseball rankings, projections, strategy and cheat sheets

          Spring Training is a time for baseball players to prepare for the season, and fantasy players to prepare for their drafts. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
          All of your fantasy baseball draft preparation needs collected in one place! Here you'll find rankings, projections, cheat sheets, analysis and strategy; Check back every day for new content through Opening Day of the 2021 season. If this is your first time playing fantasy baseball, might we recommend starting with the basics: The Playbook: How to play fantasy baseball.

          Don't have a team yet? Create or join a league and then dive into the latest draft-prep material tailored for whatever format you prefer.

          Rankings, projections, depth charts and cheat sheets

          Mass: Points league ranking

          Cockcroft: Head-to-head categories rankings

          Karabell: Roto leagues rankings

          McDaniel: Top 50 fantasy rookies for 2021

          2021 Player Projections and Outlooks

          Live Draft Results

          Cheat Sheet Central

          Cheat Sheet: sleepers, busts, rookies, closers

          Closer depth chart

          MLB depth charts

          Custom Dollar Value Generator

          From our award-winning fantasy baseball analysts:

          Mock Drafts

          March 10: H2H Points

          March 3: H2H Each Category

          Roundtables

          What spring training buzz should you be buying?

          What's the best approach to drafting closers in 2021?

          Best current draft-day values by ADP (March 9)

          Which rookie will make the biggest impact?

          2021 Sleepers and Busts

          Who should go No. 6 if Betts, Acuna, Trout, Soto, Tatis are gone?

          Prominent players to avoid drafting

          Most debatable draft rankings

          What to take away from the shortened 2020 season

          Tout Wars takeaways from our four participants

          From Eric Karabell

          Bold predictions for each AL team

          Bold predictions for each NL team

          The Do Not Draft list

          The Do Draft list

          Mid-spring closer competition update

          Sneaky Keepers: looking beyond prospects for long-term keeper league value

          Favorite, least favorite rookies for 2021

          10 things to watch for in 2021

          Bullpen battles to watch

          Spring Training watch: Don't overlook the Orioles

          Pitchers, hitters and Ohtanis to watch in spring training

          From Tristan H. Cockcroft

          Tristan's Twenty players to target in drafts ...

          ... and 10 to pass on at their current ADP

          Stock Watch: Reacting to the week's injuries, news (March 26)

          Stock Watch: Mid-spring rankings updates

          Kings of Command: Breakout pitchers to draft this season

          Statscast spring training stats that matter

          Statscast speed metrics impact on SB and BABIP.

          How to use the Custom Dollar Value Generator

          From Todd Zola

          How to use ADP to know when to draft high-variance players

          How much weight should you give humidors and ballpark dimensions?

          How the projections sausage gets made

          Others

          Passan's 2021 predictions unearth 10 draft-day gems

          McDaniel: Every team's next MLB Rank player

          Starting pitcher "Work" Index: assessing pitcher workload risk factors

          Spring Training Watch

          March 22: Value of catchers

          Spring Training watch: Houston has some problems (March 8)

          Bell on spring injury watch: who is ready to contribute?

          Expert Leagues

          Cockcroft: AL LABR draft

          Karabell: NL LABR draft

          Points League Corner

          Points League Rankings

          H2H Points league draft strategy

          Pitchers to value more in points leagues

          Hitters to avoid in points leagues

          The Playbook: Become an expert in 9 innings

          Inning 1: How to play fantasy baseball

          Inning 2: League Formats: Which is right for you?

          Inning 3: Everything you need to know about auction drafts

          Inning 4: How to create the ultimate cheat sheet

          Inning 5: Optimizing your roster

          Inning 6: Nine must-follow tips

          Inning 7: Staying ahead of league trends

          Inning 8: Using advanced stats to get ahead

          Inning 9: Master the 2021 player pool

          For Dynasty Leaguers

          Dynasty Top 300

          Cockcroft: Dynasty stock watch

          Karabell: winning right now in fantasy baseball dynasty league

          McDaniel: Top 50 fantasy rookies for 2021

          Karabell's Sneaky Keepers: looking beyond prospects for long-term keeper league value

          Fantasy Focus Baseball recent podcasts

          LISTEN:: Late spring rankings adjustments

          Eric Karabell and Tristan Cockcroft breakdown the rash of recent injuries: does Fernando Tatis Jr (0:45) fall and is Zac Gallen (5:50) now a player you need to fade? They discuss the breakout potential of the now well compensated Lance McCullers (16:10) and a "Statcast darling" (18:55) to consider before diving into the Blue Jays compromised bullpen (21:55) and your best hashbrowns!

          LISTEN:: March 12: The Process Behind ESPN Projections

          Todd Zola joins the show to discuss his projection process (1:42) before detailing the difference between rankings and projections (8:42). He also speaks to the impact of spring training on his final outlook on the season (13:12) and his top three takeaways from his process (15:12). Eric and Tristan address recent pitcher injuries (28:20) and answering your preseason questions (29:55)!

          LISTEN:: March 1: Which Rookies Are Ready To Produce?

          Eric interviews MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel to get a feel for when we see Wander Franco this season (1:00), if Randy Arozarena is a star in the making (2:10) and which other prospects are worth a look in 2021 redraft leagues. AJ Mass then joins Eric to talk about if Spring Training matters (16:30), what makes points league rankings their own entity (19:00), if the catch position is worth addressing early (27:21) and if now is the time to move on from Jacob deGrom in dynasty leagues (35:25)

          In Case You Missed It: Fantasy Focus Baseball Archived Podcasts

          From The Archives:

          From 2020 :Dynasty league strategy: How to build a perennial contender

          From 2020 Karabell's Dos and Don'ts of drafting

          From 2020 How to mock draft like a pro

          From 2020 The lost art of shadow-mocking

          From 2020 How to optimize your roster for stolen bases

          From 2020 Fantasy baseball's lasting legacy

          From 2020 Matthew Berry's untold stories of 40 years of fantasy baseball

          From 2020 Project "GOAT" celebrates 40 years of fantasy baseball