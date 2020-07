Fantasy baseball mock draft: 10-team roto

This fantasy baseball mock draft features 10 teams and rotisserie scoring. It was held on Wednesday, July 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET as a snapshot of how we view these players at this time.

For more analysis, please check out Eric Karabell's takeaways: Fantasy baseball roto mock draft reaction: To Trout or not to Trout.

List of mock draft participants:

Eric Karabell, ESPN Fantasy analyst

Tristan H. Cockcroft, ESPN Fantasy analyst

AJ Mass, ESPN Fantasy analyst

Todd Zola, Mastersball & contributing fantasy analyst

Paul Sporer, FanGraphs & contributing fantasy analyst

Mike Sheets, contributing fantasy analyst

Kyle Soppe, ESPN fantasy researcher

Dan Mullen, ESPN baseball editor

Joe Kaiser, ESPN fantasy editor

Pierre Becquey, ESPN fantasy editor

