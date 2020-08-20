Fantasy baseball pickups: Crowded neighborhood for Brendan Rodgers

Today's list of recommended adds goes in the opposite direction of the one from just a few days ago, as this time, we're focusing on fantasy baseball free-agent hitters instead of pitchers. If your offense is in need of a boost, then you should definitely consider adding one or more of these three widely available bats:

Let me clear. There's no guarantee that Rodgers will be granted a regular role, despite his Wednesday promotion. He didn't even start that day's game, with Chris Owings handling duties at second base. Besides, the Rockies would presumably have to shift Ryan McMahon to first base, Daniel Murphy to designated hitter and Matt Kemp to left field in order to accommodate the rookie on a regular basis. David Dahl, who was placed on the 10-day injured list due to his back problem in a corresponding move, also hasn't yet been ruled out for an extended period of time.

All that said, Rodgers is the kind of blue-chip prospect worth stashing in leagues where you've got the roster luxury,. The fact that he's a Rockies prospect with 16 more (out of 36 total) games scheduled at hitters' heaven Coors Field only supports making such a move. Remember, he was regarded a top-30 overall prospect entering 2019, his big-league debut season, and slashed .356/.421/.644 with nine home runs in 35 games for Triple-A Albuquerque to ultimately earn his first taste of the majors that May.

Rodgers struggled mightily from there, striking out 22 times in 65 at-bats, and he succumbed to season-ending shoulder surgery in July. All indications this spring and summer have been that he was fully healthy and ready to recapture much of that promise -- and he did manage a two-out, two-RBI single after entering Wednesday's game as a late-inning replacement, which is something that could earn him a start on Thursday. So long as you're not cutting someone essential, speculatively add Rodgers now

While Garcia hasn't historically been regarded as being as good a prospect as Rodgers, he did earn rankings in the back end of the top 100 in 2019 and 2020 by most sources. Garcia is also nearly four years younger and hadn't yet showed a high level of production in the professional ranks. Garcia has, however, earned four starting nods in five Nationals games since his Aug. 14 promotion (and a theoretical fifth had the team's Wednesday game not been rained out).

In those four games, Garcia has already impressed with a .353 batting average (6-for-17) and only five strikeouts in 18 trips to the plate. The Nationals have been bold enough to start him as their No. 6 hitter in each of those contests. He's a contact-hitting type with above-average speed, which is a handy thing to have in your middle-infield spot, especially in any league larger than ESPN standard (think 12-team mixed, especially). Garcia should also eventually add some pop, and with Starlin Castro (wrist) sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, there should be an extended period for him to do so. He's an opportunity-based add, but it's a pretty good opportunity.

Speaking of opportunity, Cronenworth's got a boost when news broke that starting Padres left fielder Tommy Pham will likely miss the remainder of the regular season with a fractured right hamate bone. Jurickson Profar, previously the team's starting second baseman, has started each of the team's last three games in left field, paving the way for Cronenworth to take over as the regular second baseman.

Cronenworth's plate discipline is excellent, as he has 11.6% walk and 80.8% contact rates since turning pro. So far this season, he has struck out only 10 times in 66 plate appearances while adding six walks. He's the kind of high-floor prospect, with multi-position infield eligibility, that you should love to have at the back end of your roster -- ready to plug in whenever the daily (or weekly) matchups dictate. The Padres have also recently moved Cronenworth up to sixth in their lineup, so he should be able to contribute a good amount across all five traditional rotisserie categories.

Oh, and there's more potential fun to be had! Cronenworth can also pitch and, while that's not necessarily something likely to help a fantasy team, it certainly helps bolster his staying power with the Padres.