Fantasy baseball forecaster for Week 9: Sept. 21-27

So it has come to this: The final week of the 2020 Major League Baseball regular season, and with it, the fantasy baseball season. It's another busy week, 102 games in total, and it begins with a 4:10 p.m. ET Monday game between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles' Angel Stadium, and ends with that playoff-race-heightening gimmick of all 15 teams beginning their games within 10 minutes of one another (3:05 p.m.-3:15 p.m.). As MLB teams learn their playoff fates on Sunday, so shall we in real time on Sunday mid-afternoon.

As MLB has not yet announced specific plans for those Cardinals-Tigers games or any other makeup game necessary to determine playoff races, including whether they'll be made up at all, stay tuned to your league announcements as far as how ESPN will handle those games. MLB has, however, said that there will be no tiebreaker games to decide any spots or seeding, as any ties will be worked out mathematically, so keep that in mind with your planning.

A pair of virtual playoff locks -- that adversely influencing their likelihood of playing their "A" teams during the Week 9 weekend -- have among the best schedules: The Atlanta Braves, the likely NL East champions, play seven home games, four against the Marlins and three against the Red Sox, who have baseball's worst team ERA (5.99). The New York Yankees, who are likely to be the AL's No. 4 seed but have an outside chance at the AL East title, play four games at homer-friendly Buffalo's Sahlen Field against the Toronto Blue Jays and three back home against the same Marlins, missing Sixto Sanchez in the process. Those hitting-friendly schedules alleviate worry that either team could significantly rest regulars, and keep in mind that the Yankees are trying to work recently activated outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton up to full speed in advance of the playoffs.

The Minnesota Twins play the majors' only five-game week, and they might begin it with the knowledge that they're locked into a 4-5 seed, diminishing any chance that they'd want to push any regulars. Their rotation isn't set up especially well for the playoffs, but their Monday and Thursday off days afford them the luxury to do that, but it'd also mess with fantasy managers' planning.

Speaking of players working their way back from injuries in time for the postseason, the Astros might welcome Justin Verlander (forearm) back into their rotation as early as Monday, perhaps even granting him two abbreviated starts before the regular season ends. His matchups -- at Seattle and/or at Texas -- would be enticing enough to warrant immediately activating him. The Dodgers' Walker Buehler (blister), meanwhile, is scheduled for a simulated game during Week 8 and might be ready to make a final regular-season start early in Week 9.