Fantasy baseball forecaster: Pitcher projections for the next 10 days

Plan ahead in fantasy baseball with help from our forecaster projections. We will provide an updated preview of the next 10 days for every team, projecting the starting pitcher for each game and their corresponding projected fantasy points, using ESPN's standard scoring system (5 points per win, minus-5 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed).

This page will be updated daily throughout the season, so be sure to check back often for the latest 10-day outlook.

For our 10-day projections for each team's hitting matchups, click here.