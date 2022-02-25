        <
          Fantasy baseball rankings, projections, strategy and cheat sheets

          Before the fantasy season actually gets underway, it behooves you to get as prepared as possible. AP
          9:14 AM ET
          • ESPN Fantasy

          All of your fantasy baseball draft preparation needs collected in one place! Here you'll find rankings, projections, cheat sheets, analysis and strategy. Check back every day for new content through Opening Day of the 2022 season. If this is your first time playing fantasy baseball, might we recommend starting with the basics: The Playbook: How to play fantasy baseball.

          Don't have a team yet? Create or join a league and then dive into the latest draft-prep material tailored for whatever format you prefer.

          Rankings, projections, depth charts and cheat sheets

          Cockcroft: Points-league rankings

          Karabell: Head-to-head categories/rotisserie rankings

          2022 Player Projections and Outlooks

          Live Draft Results

          Closer depth chart

          MLB depth charts

          Custom Dollar Value Generator

          From our award-winning fantasy baseball analysts:

          Roundtables

          Is Shohei Ohtani fantasy baseball's clear No. 1 pick?

          From Eric Karabell

          Washed up at 30? Where to draft Mike Trout

          From Tristan H. Cockcroft

          What is the impact of the universal DH for 2022 and beyond?

          The Playbook: Become an expert in 9 innings

          Inning 1: How to play fantasy baseball

          Inning 2: League Formats: Which is right for you?

          Inning 3: Everything you need to know about salary-cap drafts

          Inning 4: How to create the ultimate cheat sheet

          Inning 5: Roster optimization

          Inning 6: Nine must-follow tips

          Inning 7: Staying ahead of league trends

          Inning 8: Using advanced stats to get ahead

          Inning 9: Master the 2022 player pool

          For Dynasty Leaguers

          Dynasty Top 300

          Fantasy Focus Baseball podcasts

          In Case You Missed It: Fantasy Focus Baseball Archived Podcasts

          From The Archives:

          From 2020 :Dynasty league strategy: How to build a perennial contender

          From 2020 Karabell's Dos and Don'ts of drafting

          From 2020 How to mock draft like a pro

          From 2020 The lost art of shadow-mocking

          From 2020 How to optimize your roster for stolen bases

          From 2020 Fantasy baseball's lasting legacy

          From 2020 Matthew Berry's untold stories of 40 years of fantasy baseball

          From 2020 Project "GOAT" celebrates 40 years of fantasy baseball