Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Sunday is always a key day for fantasy managers in head-to-head leagues as the scoring period usually runs Monday through Sunday. Hopefully, you have one of the many aces slated to start on your active roster. If you still need to make up some ground on the pitching side of the ledger, Chicago Cubs southpaw Justin Steele (9% rostered in ESPN leagues) is one of the top streaming candidates. The sophomore has altered his pitch mix from his rookie campaign, throwing more four-seam fastballs and sliders while all but abandoning his sinker and curve. His first two starts went well, but he was hit hard by Tampa last time out. Look for Steele to rebound at home against a weak Pittsburgh Pirates lineup.

Cole Irvin (8%) takes the hill for the Oakland Athletics at home against Spencer Howard and the Texas Rangers. Irvin doesn't miss many bats, and the Rangers offense is averaging the third-most runs per game, but the schedule doesn't avail many streaming options, so Irvin is in play. The lefthander is averaging close to 5 2/3 innings over his first three starts, a mark above the league norm as many starters are averaging fewer than five frames to begin the season.

In the break glass in case of emergency department, both starters in the finale of the series in Motown between the host Detroit Tigers and visiting Colorado Rockies are in play, though each is risky. That said, if you're behind and need to make up ground, taking a chance is warranted. Chad Kuhl takes the hill for the guests. He's ranked higher on out Sunday grid. However, using a lefthander at home against the Rockies has proved fruitful for several years, putting Tyler Alexander (2%) in the mix as a streamer and low-cost DFS play..