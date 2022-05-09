Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Tuesday

By Derek Carty

The top pitcher of the entire slate today is Mike Clevinger. He faces a weak, often strikeout-heavy Chicago Cubs lineup, and he's fully stretched out now. He's only available in about 25% of ESPN leagues, but being that he's a superior option to even Justin Verlander, Aaron Nola, Robbie Ray, and any other ace on this slate, he's worth mentioning. In other words, if he's available, you have to grab him. Plus, given his ace potential, you'd probably want to continue to roster him after this start anyway.

play 0:49 Why Wilmer Flores is an underrated fantasy option for power Wilmer Flores has become popular for fantasy managers again as an underrated source of power.

It's not too late to start another free fantasy baseball league. Leagues drafted this week will start scoring fresh the following Monday.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday