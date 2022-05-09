Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Tuesday
By Derek Carty
The top pitcher of the entire slate today is Mike Clevinger. He faces a weak, often strikeout-heavy Chicago Cubs lineup, and he's fully stretched out now. He's only available in about 25% of ESPN leagues, but being that he's a superior option to even Justin Verlander, Aaron Nola, Robbie Ray, and any other ace on this slate, he's worth mentioning. In other words, if he's available, you have to grab him. Plus, given his ace potential, you'd probably want to continue to roster him after this start anyway.
The Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers play a double-header today. While these are normally among the least noteworthy offenses for fantasy purposes, even a below-average hitter with twice the usual volume becomes one of the most valuable assets. Besides, since this is Oakland and Detroit we're talking about, almost their entire offenses are available in the majority of leagues. Among the top targets would be Ramon Laureano (11%), Spencer Torkelson (64%), Jeimer Candelario (51%), Robbie Grossman (46%) and Sheldon Neuse (17%).
Nearly 40 degrees separates the hottest game from the coldest one on today's slate. On the hot side at nearly 90 degrees, the St. Louis Cardinals project for the third-most runs of the day according to THE BAT X. Dylan Carlson (63%), Harrison Bader (26%), and Yadier Molina (13%) all make for solid streamers.
Garrett Whitlock has been absolutely lights out this year and has serious long-term appeal if he can hold onto his spot in the Boston Red Sox rotation. Today marks a very difficult spot for him, though, going into Atlanta to face the second-best offense in baseball. It's also on the hotter side at close to 80 degrees, so you may want to think about sitting him for this one.
If you're looking for stolen bases, the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays both face very exploitable batteries today. Roman Quinn (0%) would be the best bet of the day if he cracks the Philadelphia lineup. Brett Phillips (0%) and Manuel Margot (25%) also look like strong options.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Elvis Andrus (OAK, SS -- 4%) at Tarik Skubal
Chad Pinder (OAK, RF -- 2%) at Skubal
Jonathan Schoop (DET, 1B -- 49%) at Frankie Montas
Miguel Cabrera (DET, 1B -- 7%) at Montas
Cristian Pache (OAK, CF -- 2%) at Skubal
Kevin Smith (OAK, 3B -- 2%) at Skubal
Akil Baddoo (DET, CF -- 14%) at Montas
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 68%) at Alex Wood
Julio Rodriguez (SEA, RF -- 65%) vs. Nola
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 74%) at Clevinger
Eugenio Suarez (SEA, 3B -- 52%) vs. Nola
David Fletcher (LAA, 2B -- 50%) vs. Corey Kluber
Willson Contreras (CHC, C -- 93%) at Clevinger
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 50%) at Joe Ryan
Dansby Swanson (ATL, SS -- 74%) vs. Garrett Whitlock