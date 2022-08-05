Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Saturday's MLB Games

By Mike Sheets

play 0:46 Diamondbacks right-hander Kelly still thriving, great option Saturday Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly was awesome in July and should fare nicely this weekend at home against the Rockies, but Kelly should be rostered in more leagues and trusted the final two months, too. Video by Eric Karabell

Fantasy managers in need of stolen bases should have perked up with the Texas Rangers' call-up of Bubba Thompson on Thursday. In 80 games at Triple-A, Thompson hit .303/.355/.474 with 13 home runs and a whopping 49 stolen bases. The 24-year-old should get regular playing time in the Rangers outfield, making him worth at least a speculative pickup to see whether or not he can hit big-league pitching. Thompson, a former first-round pick, is rostered in literally 0.0% of ESPN leagues at the time of this writing, so it's safe to say that he's still flying under the radar.

The Washington Nationals were unsuccessful in unloading Patrick Corbin at the trade deadline, so he'll finish out the season with the Nats, getting pummeled every fifth day. There's no sugar-coating Corbin's season. The left-hander has a gaudy 6.57 ERA over 22 starts, including a 10.29 mark over his last five turns. Do yourself a favor and get some exposure against Corbin when the Philadelphia Phillies square off against him this weekend. While most of the Phillies' big bats are already rostered, Alec Bohm (39%) is still available in more than half of ESPN leagues. Not only is he locked in as the team's No. 3 hitter, but he's batting .349/.388/.585 versus lefties this season.

