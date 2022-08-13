Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Sunday's MLB Games

By Todd Nola

Fantasy Week 17 concludes on Sunday, leaving just three precious weeks to secure a playoff berth in standard ESPN Head-to-Head leagues. The early game takes place in Nationals Park at 12:05 PM ET with the San Diego Padres wrapping up a series with the Washington Nationals. The visitors now know they'll be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the duration of this season and part of next. Ha-Seong Kim's playing time is now locked in for the rest of the season. He's still only a streamer, but Kim should finish with double homers and steals. Kim (10% rostered in ESPN leagues) doesn't enjoy the platoon edge on Paulo Espino, but he's still an option against a hurler ranked only above the two starters scheduled for Coors Field.

The day's top streaming candidate is Keegan Thompson as the Cubs and Reds finish a series started in Iowa. Since experiencing a rough patch in early June, Thompson has spun a 3.06 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 50 innings, fanning 47 while issuing only 13 walks and five homers. A road game in The Great American Ballpark isn't ideal, but the Reds offense is only league average at home, while fanning 25% of the time with a righthander on the hill.

There are a handful of pitchers with roster levels below 50% who have been frequent streaming options. Unfortunately, the schedule-maker saddled each with a risky matchup. However, the last day of the head-to-head period may require rolling the dice. In order of our rankings, Braxton Garrett (15%) against the Braves, Cole Irvin (45%) facing the Astros, Brady Singer (33%) squaring off with the Dodgers, Aaron Ashby (12%) drawing the Cardinals and Michael Wacha (37%) closing the slate at home against the Yankees are all in the "break glass in case of emergency" class. That said, if possible, waiting for lineups avail an easier than normal matchup as clubs often use Sunday to give their stars a rest.

Given, stolen bases are far more integral to category leagues than points scoring, the need for speed elevates on Sunday as many head-to-head matchups may come down to a steal or two. There has been some shuffling of the best teams to target when aiming to pilfer points as clubs have been running wild on the Red Sox, Rockies, Diamondbacks, Athletics and Nationals since the break. Some speedy players to pick up on Sunday with matchups against these five batteries include Isiah Kiner-Falefa (15%), Josh Rojas (53%), Jake McCarthy (1%) and Ha-Seong Kim, mentioned earlier.

Let's close with a nod to the deeper fantasy leagues by listing five batters with very low rostership, all enjoying the platoon edge for Sunday's action. They are Albert Pujols (4%), Michael Chavis (2%), Elehuris Montero (2%), Joey Meneses (2%) and Terrin Vavra (<1%).

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday

AJ Pollock (CHW, LF -- 18%) vs. Tyler Alexander

Jordan Luplow (ARI, CF -- 0%) at Ryan Feltner

Jose Miranda (MIN, 3B -- 42%) at Tucker Davidson

Emmanuel Rivera (ARI, 3B -- 0%) at Ryan Feltner

Rafael Ortega (CHC, CF -- 2%) at Justin Dunn

Jake McCarthy (ARI, CF -- 1%) at Ryan Feltner

Carson Kelly (ARI, C -- 13%) at Ryan Feltner

Jose Iglesias (COL, SS -- 21%) vs. Tommy Henry

Nico Hoerner (CHC, 2B -- 34%) at Justin Dunn

Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 0%) vs. Keegan Thompson

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday