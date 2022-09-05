        <
          Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

          Jose Quintana of the St. Louis Cardinals. AP Photo/Joe Puetz
          6:00 PM ET
          • ESPN Fantasy

          Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

          Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

          What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games

          By Derek Carty

          • After the top tier of elite pitchers that are near universally-rostered, Jose Quintana (29% rostered in ESPN leagues) is the top pitcher on the board today. He's been terrific this season and gets a soft matchup against a weak Nationals offense, at home in pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium.

          • If you're a Brandon Woodruff manager, today is a day to keep him on your bench. As great as he is, he goes into Coors Field today... and it's 95 degrees. He projects for a 4.77 ERA and a 1.34 FIP, which isn't usable in any format.

          • On the other side of that game, the Milwaukee Brewers are the clear top offense to stream from today. They are the only team THE BAT X projects for over 6 runs, and their projected total approaches 7 against Chad Kuhl. Rowdy Tellez (66%), Kolten Wong (65%), Andrew McCutchen (52%), Luis Urias (47%), Omar Narvaez (23%), Keston Hiura (2%), and Jace Peterson (2%) are all in play (depending on who is in the lineup).

          • Particularly for those looking for stolen bases, the Cubs against Justin Dunn also offer a terrific opportunity. Dunn is one of the absolute weakest pitchers in baseball and one of the easiest to steal off of once you reach base. Nico Hoerner (40%) and Rafael Ortega (1%) in particular project quite well for a steal today.

          Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday

          Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday

          Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

          Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday