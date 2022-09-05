Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games
By Derek Carty
After the top tier of elite pitchers that are near universally-rostered, Jose Quintana (29% rostered in ESPN leagues) is the top pitcher on the board today. He's been terrific this season and gets a soft matchup against a weak Nationals offense, at home in pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium.
If you're a Brandon Woodruff manager, today is a day to keep him on your bench. As great as he is, he goes into Coors Field today... and it's 95 degrees. He projects for a 4.77 ERA and a 1.34 FIP, which isn't usable in any format.
On the other side of that game, the Milwaukee Brewers are the clear top offense to stream from today. They are the only team THE BAT X projects for over 6 runs, and their projected total approaches 7 against Chad Kuhl. Rowdy Tellez (66%), Kolten Wong (65%), Andrew McCutchen (52%), Luis Urias (47%), Omar Narvaez (23%), Keston Hiura (2%), and Jace Peterson (2%) are all in play (depending on who is in the lineup).
Particularly for those looking for stolen bases, the Cubs against Justin Dunn also offer a terrific opportunity. Dunn is one of the absolute weakest pitchers in baseball and one of the easiest to steal off of once you reach base. Nico Hoerner (40%) and Rafael Ortega (1%) in particular project quite well for a steal today.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Josh Naylor (CLE, RF -- 50%) at Kris Bubic
Daniel Vogelbach (NYM, 1B -- 5%) at Mitch Keller
Tyler Freeman (CLE, SS -- 0%) at Bubic
Evan Longoria (SF, 3B -- 2%) at Tyler Anderson
Oscar Gonzalez (CLE, RF -- 4%) at Bubic
Nick Madrigal (CHC, 2B -- 26%) vs. Justin Dunn
Nico Hoerner (CHC, 2B -- 41%) vs. Dunn
Lars Nootbaar (STL, RF -- 35%) vs. Paolo Espino
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Adolis Garcia (TEX, CF -- 88%) at Framber Valdez
Yasmani Grandal (CHW, C -- 53%) at Logan Gilbert
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 75%) at Valdez
Trevor Story (BOS, SS -- 94%) at Drew Rasmussen
Enrique Hernandez (BOS, CF -- 51%) at Rasmussen
J.D. Martinez (BOS, LF -- 96%) at Rasmussen
Tommy Pham (BOS, LF -- 52%) at Rasmussen
J.P. Crawford (SEA, SS -- 67%) vs. Johnny Cueto
Josh Rojas (ARI, SS -- 66%) at Joe Musgrove
Carlos Correa (MIN, SS -- 97%) at Gerrit Cole