Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

By Todd Zola

The Chicago Cubs are home for the week, so you know what that means; the Friday slate gets underway at 2:20 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field. The Colorado Rockies are the opposition with German Marquez opposing Marcus Stroman in the series opener. Both hurlers have been off their game this season, Marquez moreso than Stroman. If you're looking for some action on the day's sole matinee, the Cubs hitters are the best options. That said, they're more speculative than solid plays, but head-to-head fantasy playoffs often require taking some chances. Zach McKinstry (less than 1% rostered in ESPN leagues) has been leading off against right-handers and will enjoy the platoon bump. Neither Franmil Reyes (55% rostered) nor Patrick Wisdom (34%) have gone deep in September, but both can leave the yard.

The news is bad for those needing a late week pitching boost. Looking ahead, there are a pair of doubleheaders on Saturday's docket, so you don't have to force a spot starter into your Friday fantasy lineup. That said, Jesus Luzardo (34%) is a strong option when the Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals. The southpaw will deal with a park downgrade, but the Nationals rank in the bottom third of the league in wOBA facing lefthanders.

Dustin May's rostership is a tick over the usual cutoff of 50% to be recommended as a streamer, but let's bend the rules to point out an important consideration when evaluating matchups down the stretch. May is the 10th-highest ranked pitcher on the slate for his road date with the San Francisco Giants. The question with May isn't about his ability to handle the Giants, but rather how long Dave Roberts will keep May in the game, especially since the Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched a playoff and appear to be a cinch to secure the top record in MLB. Chances are Roberts will use the remainder of the season to line up his rotation, along with giving position players a breather or two. However, May has only started four games, with only one outing extending more than five frames. At least for now, May isn't apt to have any restrictions, so he should be started with confidence.