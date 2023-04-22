Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Sunday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

Sunday's slate begins early at 12:05 p.m. ET with the Phillies and Zack Wheeler hosting Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. The 7:00 p.m. ESPN Sunday Night Baseball affair features Tylor Megill and the Mets visiting Ross Stripling and the Giants. Of the four starting pitchers, Megill (20.4% rostered in ESPN leagues) checks the most boxes as a streamer, plus it never hurts to have someone available in the last game of the head-to-head week. The Giants are a league average offense, but their 27.5% strikeout rate is the highest in the league.

The top-rated streaming option is Reid Detmers (40.8) who has a juicy home date with the Royals. Detmer's offseason work at Driveline has paid off with 19 strikeouts in his first 16 innings. His fastball is up 1.7-mph while his reworked slider is 4.2=mph faster. On Sunday, Detmers has a good opportunity to dominate a Kansas City offense averaging the fewest runs per game in MLB while fanning the second most.

It seems unfair to the other 29 clubs to note Zach Eflin's (20.9%) return give Tampa Bay a much-needed rotation boost. Eflin has been out since April 11 with lower back tightness. He's earmarked for a Sunday return to face the White Sox in St. Petersburg. Eflin benefits from his pitcher-friendly home park as well as facing a lineup a bit slow out of the gate. Injuries have played a part. Eloy Jimenez is back, but Eflin won't have to contend with Tim Anderson or Yoan Moncada as both are still on the IL.

Grayson Rodriguez has the strikeout magic going with 19 punch outs in 14.1 stanzas to begin his major league career. However, 16 hits and seven walks have generated a 6.91 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over his first three starts. The rookie is in a great spot to lower his ratios with a home date against the Tigers. Detroit's wOBA is the second lowest in the league while their 25.1% strikeout rate is the sixth highest.

Logan Allen is scheduled to make major league debut with the Guardians. If the name sounds familiar, a pitcher with the same name initially came up through the Cleveland organization but now toils in the Rockies minor league system. This Allen is a 24-year-old southpaw off to a solid start with Triple-A Columbus. Even so, rookie pitchers often struggle, so deploying some power-hitting Marlins right-handed batters could help erase a head-to-head deficit. Jorge Soler (12.3%), Garrett Cooper (11.6%) and Bryan De La Cruz (3.1%) are the primary targets.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Anthony Rendon (LAA, 3B -- 42%) vs. Jordan Lyles

Bryson Stott (PHI, SS -- 36%) vs. Jose Urena

Gio Urshela (LAA, 3B -- 7%) vs. Jordan Lyles

Jesse Winker (MIL, LF -- 19%) vs. Brayan Bello

Josh Rojas (ARI, 3B -- 24%) vs. Yu Darvish

TJ Friedl (CIN, LF -- 4%) at Vince Velasquez

Brandon Drury (LAA, 3B -- 25%) vs. Lyles

Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 23%) at Eflin

LaMonte Wade Jr. (SF, RF -- 1%) vs. Tylor Megill

Michael Conforto (SF, RF -- 11%) vs. Megill

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday