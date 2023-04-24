Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Griffin Canning should be able to handle the light-hitting A's (1:02)

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file will be updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games

By Derek Carty

• Before diving into pitchers that will almost certainly be available in your league, make sure you check if Jose Berrios (63% owned) has been dropped. His 6.23 ERA looks terrible following up a 5.23 ERA last year, but his 8.7 K/9, 1.7 BB/9, and 3.54 xFIP are all great. He has a strong enough track record where expecting a rebound is reasonable, and he has a good matchup against the White Sox.

• Assuming Berrios is gone, Jose Butto (1%) makes a start for the injured-ravaged Mets to face one of the weakest offenses in baseball, the Nationals. Eric Lauer (10%) faces the Tigers and Griffin Canning (1%) faces the A's, so you have no shortage of serviceable pitchers in elite matchups to stream.

• The best pitching weather of the day is in Wrigley, where it projects to be 43 degrees with double-digit wind blowing in from left. While Blake Snell (81%) is likely unavailable to taken advantage, you could look to pad your ratios and maybe pick up a vulture win from some of their relievers. Steven Wilson (6%) and Brent Honeywell (1%) would be your best bets.

• If you're hunting for homers, consider the Rangers going into the league's top power park (Great American Ball Park) to face the weak Luke Weaver. Jonah Heim (37%), Josh Jung (20%), and Robbie Grossman (1%) are all great streaming options. Also keep an eye on the home run props for Adolis Garcia (79%), Nate Lowe (84%), and Marcus Semien (99%) if you're a sports bettor.

• If you're looking to pad your stolen bases, matchups don't get much better than facing Noah Syndergaard. The Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae (3%) and Ke'Bryan Hayes (19%) project as two of the top three best options on the slate today according to THE BAT X, while Andrew McCutchen (30%), Tucupita Marcano (sub-1%), Drew Maggi (sub-1%), Mark Mathias (sub-1%) and Canaan Smith-Njigba (sub-1%) also project well.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Michael Conforto (SF, RF -- 11%) vs. Jake Woodford

LaMonte Wade Jr. (SF, RF -- 1%) vs. Woodford

Josh Naylor (CLE, 1B -- 45%) vs. Ryan Feltner

Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 22%) at Jose Berrios

Josh Rojas (ARI, 3B -- 23%) vs. Brady Singer

Jesse Winker (MIL, LF -- 18%) vs. Spencer Turnbull

Mike Yastrzemski (SF, RF -- 12%) vs. Woodford

Ke'Bryan Hayes (PIT, 3B -- 19%) vs. Noah Syndergaard

Anthony Rendon (LAA, 3B -- 41%) vs. Mason Miller

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday

Patrick Wisdom (CHC, 3B -- 52%) vs. Blake Snell

Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 72%) vs. Snell

DJ LeMahieu (NYY, 3B -- 72%) at Joe Ryan

Jorge Polanco (MIN, 2B -- 56%) vs. Nestor Cortes

Cody Bellinger (CHC, CF -- 74%) vs. Snell

Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 90%) at Justin Steele

Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 65%) at Drew Rasmussen

Gleyber Torres (NYY, 2B -- 91%) at Ryan

Byron Buxton (MIN, CF -- 70%) vs. Cortes

James Outman (LAD, LF -- 57%) at Johan Oviedo