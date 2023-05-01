Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games

By Derek Carty

The top reasonably-available pitcher to stream on Tuesday's slate is Hunter Brown (63% rostered), who gets to face a weak Giants offense that may still be adjusting to normal altitude after their weekend in Mexico City.

If Brown isn't available on your waiver wire, you'll very likely be able to find one of Michael Wacha (8%) or Mason Miller (8%). Wacha faces the hapless Reds offense who take a significant park hit going into Petco. Miller's matchup against Seattle is a bit tougher, but he faces them in Oakland's elite pitchers' park. Plus, Miller is absolutely worth hanging onto after this start. His professional baseball resume is extremely limited, but he's done nothing but dominate at every single level, including this year in the majors; ignore the 6.48 ERA and focus on the 11.9 K/9, 2.2 BB/9, and 3.54 xFIP. THE BAT projects him as the 29th best pitcher in baseball already, so his rostership is far too low. The upside is massive and he should not be on this many waiver wires.

If Miller is already gone or you prefer playing the upside game on multiple arms, the Dodgers announced that prospect Gavin Stone (1%) will be making his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Phillies. THE BAT doesn't like Stone as much as Miller, but it does have him as the 75th best pitcher in baseball, and he'll get plenty of offensive support for Wins. More of a pickup for those with deeper benches and those who are hoping to hit on some upside, but absolutely a guy to at the very least monitor in all formats.

If you're just looking to pad your ratios and maybe pick up a save, the Mets bullpen is your best target. They face a bottom-five Tigers offense with the day's coldest weather (44 degrees). David Robertson (71%) may still be available and could give you a save, or else you can get elite ratios and Ks from Adam Ottavino (10%) and Drew Smith (2%).

The Brewers go into Coors Field to face one of the game's weakest pitchers in Ryan Feltner and are the clear best offense to stream from. Christian Yelich (78%), Rowdy Tellez (71%), Brian Anderson (46%), William Contreras (43%), Jesse Winker (14%), and Brice Turang (6%) all make for great pickups.

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

