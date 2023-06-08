Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Friday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Friday's action commences at 6:40 PM ET with a pair of contests. Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers host Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks in an interleague tussle while a pair of first place teams square off in Tropicana Field with Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays entertaining Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers. The 15-game slate concludes with Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs visiting Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at 10:15 PM ET.
Most of the probable starters with rostership levels below 50% have some level of risk, mostly facing a solid offense. Eury Perez (31.9%) doesn't have that hurdle with the Miami Marlins visiting the Chicago White Sox as he'll face an offense with the fourth lowest wOBA versus right-handers. However, it is a big park downgrade for the rookie, and the White Sox fan a tick below league average. Perez has posted two straight scoreless outings, each five innings in length, but he's punched out only eight in those 10 frames.
Lorenzen (14.7%) recorded a 1.95 ERA and .87 WHIP in May, then picked up where he left off with his first June start by limiting the White Sox to one run in seven frames, striking out six with no walks. On Friday, Lorenzen draws a pesky Arizona Diamondbacks lineup, but as mentioned there aren't any streaming options checking all the boxes. Lorenzen is pitching well and enjoys the inherent advantage of pitching at home.
Trusting Yusei Kikuchi (19.9%) is not for the faint of heart, but there are a few reasons to take a chance on Friday when the Toronto Blue Jays welcome the Minnesota Twins to Rogers Centre. Specifically, the Twins fan at a 27.3% clip against southpaws, the second highest mark in the league. Additionally, homers are Kikuchi's bane, and Minnesota's home run rate facing lefties is below average. Kikuchi is coming off a solid effort in Citi Field where he punched out eight Mets in five innings with just one walk, though he did surrender two long balls.
Despite the Athletics scoring 20 runs in two games in Pittsburgh earlier this week, streaming the starter opposing Oakland is usually a winning proposition with the Athletics averaging the second fewest runs per game in MLB. The Milwaukee Brewers host Oakland for a weekend set, with Adrian Houser (3.5%) opening the series on Friday night. Houser limited the Cincinnati Reds to one run over seven frames in his last outing, though he only whiffed two, and it was before Elly De La Cruz's promotion.
Speaking of De La Cruz, he's still available in just under half of all ESPN leagues. Sometimes hype is overblown and even the best prospects struggle early in their careers (like Jordan Walker), but De La Cruz has all the tools, and the Reds will find a way to keep him in the lineup, even with a logjam of fledgling, young infielders. Keep in mind that De La Cruz is a switch-hitter, so he'll play regardless of the opposing starter.
With Austin Gomber starting for Colorado at home, the right-handed contingent of the San Diego Padres are in a great spot. Targeting hitters in Coors Field is clearly commonplace, but it's rare batters like Gary Sanchez (5.2%) and Ha-Seong Kim (11.6%) are readily available, especially since they fortify a couple of weaker positions.
Starting pitcher rankings for Friday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Josh Naylor (CLE, 1B -- 49%) vs. Cristian Javier
Trent Grisham (SD, CF -- 3%) at Austin Gomber
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 26%) vs. Yu Darvish
Seth Brown (OAK, 1B -- 5%) at Adrian Houser
Randal Grichuk (COL, RF -- 4%) vs. Yu Darvish
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 34%) vs. Yu Darvish
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 49%) vs. Yu Darvish
William Contreras (MIL, C -- 38%) vs. Luis Medina
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 56%) at Shohei Ohtani
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 78%) vs. Andrew Heaney
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 66%) at Tyler Glasnow
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 57%) at Tyler Wells
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 76%) at Shohei Ohtani
Julio Rodriguez (SEA, CF -- 99%) at Shohei Ohtani
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 84%) at Tyler Glasnow
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 96%) at Tyler Glasnow
Salvador Perez (KC, C -- 93%) at Tyler Wells
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 52%) vs. Daniel Lynch