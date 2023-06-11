Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Monday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

The fantasy week begins with an abbreviated eight-game slate, commencing at 6:40 PM ET in the Motor City with the Detroit Tigers hosting the Atlanta Braves. The Tigers have been deploying an opener and primary pitcher a lot lately and will likely do so again on Monday. The good news is that Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning could both be back by the end of the month, though the timeline for Eduardo Rodriguez is a bit more murky. The Braves have also been dealing with injuries to their rotation and could use Monday's starter, Charlie Morton, to get back on track. The veteran has recorded a 6.14 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP over his last four starts. He fanned a solid 28 over those 22 innings, but he also walked 12 while allowing four homers in that span. Facing the Tigers should be a panacea as Detroit is averaging the fewest runs per game in MLB, along with striking out at the seventh-highest clip facing right-handers.

The slate's top streaming option is rookie Bryce Miller (38.3% rostered in ESPN leagues), who had his Sunday start pushed to Monday to get him an extra day of rest (not to mention avoiding a tough Angels lineup on the road). Instead, he will face a less-potent Miami Marlins offense at home. Miller is coming off a pair of subpar efforts against the Yankees and Rangers, two of the top offenses in baseball. Miami has the ninth-worst wOBA against righties, giving Miller an opportunity to get back on track. Before his recent stumbles, Miller had punched out 28 with only three walks in 31 1/3 innings. Look for a return to that form in this interleague affair.

Jack Flaherty (24.6% rostered) has battled through some control issues, but he's whiffing more than a batter per inning, and he's only surrendered six homers in 69 1/3 stanzas -- with none over his last 30 frames. On Monday, Flaherty will face the San Francisco Giants at home. His home run streak may be in jeopardy as the Giants tote the sixth-highest HR rate into Busch Stadium, but they also strike out at a generous 25.5% clip, second-highest versus right-handers.

As has been mentioned in this space before, using a left-hander against the Rockies when Colorado is away from home usually reaps benefits. Doing so immediately after the Rockies come off a homestand is even better. On Monday, southpaw James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox welcome the Rockies into Fenway Park. Furthermore, Paxton has compiled 36 strikeouts in 26 innings while Colorado fans at a generous 25.9% rate facing a lefty.

The Cincinnati Reds are more dangerous at home, but they're in a good spot on Monday with a road date in Kansas City against Zack Greinke. Elly De La Cruz (66.4%) has (predictably) been one of the top pickups over the past week, but he still is available in one out of three ESPN leagues. Fellow rookie Matt McLain (27.2%) is settling in, while TJ Friedl (3.9%) is going to play a lot with Jake Fraley on the IL.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday