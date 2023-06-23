Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Saturday's MLB Games
By Mike Sheets
Saturday marks the beginning of a two-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs in London. The last time two MLB clubs squared off in London Stadium was back in 2019, when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox combined for a whopping 50 runs and 10 homers across the two games. While the park dimensions have reportedly been altered since 2019, it's still expected to be hitter-friendly, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see some high-scoring affairs this weekend. With that in mind, it's best to focus on hitting streamers in Saturday's matchup that pits Justin Steele against Adam Wainwright. For the Cardinals, Brendan Donovan (29% rostered in ESPN leagues), Dylan Carlson (3% rostered), Paul DeJong (3%), Lars Nootbaar (18%), and the struggling Nolan Gorman (48%) are all available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues. The top target, however, might be Jordan Walker (42%), who is batting .339/.418/.593 in 17 June games since getting called back up. Seiya Suzuki (48%), Christopher Morel (42%) and Mike Tauchman (2%) are names to consider for the Cubs.
It's been an up-and-down season for Bryce Miller (47%). After dominating in his first few big league starts, he hit a rough patch where he was hammered for 15 runs across two starts against the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. Now, the 24-year-old appears to be back on track, allowing just two earned runs over his last two starts that spanned 13 innings. Miller will look to continue that success on Saturday against a Baltimore Orioles lineup that's essentially been league average (101 wRC+) over the last month.
Fantasy managers have been witnessing a resurgence from James Paxton (40%) this season, as the left-hander owns a 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 12.0 K/9 across seven starts. While it's true that he's been picking on some below-average offenses of late, he gets another one on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. Over the last month, the Pale Hose's 81 wRC+ is second-worst in baseball, setting up Paxton as one of the day's better streamers.
While the White Sox's offense has been terrible lately, the Milwaukee Brewers have been even worse, ranking dead-last in baseball over the last 30 days with a 73 wRC+ and a 27.2% strikeout rate. This puts Cleveland's Tanner Bibee (16%) in a very appealing spot. The right-hander has struggled with start-to-start consistency, but he has a strong arsenal and should be able to keep Milwaukee's struggling offense in check this weekend.
Graham Ashcraft gets the unfortunate distinction of being one of this year's most hittable hurlers, illustrated by his 6.78 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 13 starts. With the Atlanta Braves in town, there are multiple hitters who belong on your streaming radar. First up is the red-hot Eddie Rosario (22%), who is batting .362/.413/.797 with eight homers and 19 RBI over his last 18 games. Orlando Arcia (35%), Travis d'Arnaud (15%), and Marcell Ozuna (14%) are quality plays, too.
Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Brandon Drury (LAA, 3B -- 34%) at Chase Anderson
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 44%) vs. Griffin Canning
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 46%) vs. Canning
Nolan Jones (COL, RF -- 19%) vs. Canning
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 57%) at Bobby Miller
Corbin Carroll (ARI, LF -- 97%) at Sean Manaea
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 70%) at Luis Severino
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 60%) at Miller
DJ LeMahieu (NYY, 3B -- 50%) vs. Jon Gray
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (ARI, LF -- 65%) at Manaea
Thairo Estrada (SF, 2B -- 71%) vs. Merrill Kelly
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 87%) at Severino
Jeff McNeil (NYM, 2B -- 78%) at Cristopher Sanchez
Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 52%) at Michael Wacha