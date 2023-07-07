Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Red Sox lefty James Paxton is pitching well in his comeback season, and while we always worry about the next injury, rely on him while healthy. (0:46)

What you need to know for Saturday's MLB Games

By Mike Sheets

Health has long been the issue with James Paxton (45% rostered in ESPN leagues), but he's healthy now and he's dominating. He was particularly filthy his last time out, spinning 7 2/3 shutout frames against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. Overall, Paxton boasts a 2.70 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP and an 11.0 K/9 rate across nine starts. He shouldn't experience any slowdown on Saturday, as his matchup against the Oakland Athletics is about as favorable as it gets. After all, the A's have one of the worst offenses in baseball season, sporting an 87 wRC+ with a 24.6% strikeout rate. Paxton is an easy pickup as one of the day's top streamers.

It's been a mixed bag for rookie pitcher Gavin Williams (13%) since the Cleveland Guardians called him up in mid-June. While he owns a respectable 3.79 ERA over three starts, his K/9 sits at just 5.7, and the Atlanta Braves tagged him for three home runs in his last outing. That said, he fired seven shutout innings against the Kansas City Royals in his second start, and he squares off against those same Royals this weekend. Blessed with stuff that could make him an ace in the future, Williams can be started with confidence versus a KC lineup that ranks worst in MLB over the last 30 days with a wRC+ of 72.

Braxton Garrett (53%) is on some kind of run right now. The southpaw's last 10 starts have seen him produce a 2.26 ERA with 70 Ks in 55 2/3 frames. The Philadelphia Phillies will present a stiff test for the 25-year-old this weekend. However, they've actually been below average against lefty pitching this season (97 wRC+), and Garrett appears to be matchup proof right now, so keep throwing him out there as long as he's rolling.

Opposing hurler Ranger Suarez (40%) looks like a fine streamer on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, but some caution is warranted. Miami's offense has been one of the most lethal in baseball against left-handed pitching this season (120 wRC+), and they've also been hitting well over the last two weeks (111 wRC+). Consider righty batters Jorge Soler (77%), Bryan De La Cruz (16%), Garrett Cooper (4%), Jon Berti (3%) and Jean Segura (6%) as under-the-radar plays.

A recent hot streak has seen Corey Julks (3%) slash .415/.500/.547 over his last 15 games, with a home run and five stolen bases, giving him 15 steals on the year. Although his hard-hit metrics aren't very impressive, and he has only six homers in 67 games, he's providing enough value across the board to warrant some attention in deeper fantasy leagues. Plus, Julks did pop 31 dingers at Triple-A last season, so there's at least some hope for more power.

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

