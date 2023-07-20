Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

White Sox RHP Lance Lynn is having an odd season, with so many strikeouts but also too many runs allowed, though he retains value in fantasy. (0:43)

What you need to know for Friday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

Friday's action commences at 2:20 PM ET in Wrigley Field with the Chicago Cubs hosting the St. Louis Cardinals. The last time the clubs met was for the London Series with each team winning a game. Right after, the Cardinals went into a tailspin, winning only four of their next 11 contests. However, they took a modest two-game winning streak into the break and have won five of six coming out of the hiatus. St. Louis is still well out of playoff contention so it will be interesting to see if their recent solid play alters plans at the trade deadline.

As for Friday's tilt, Justin Steele will take the hill for the home team, to be opposed by Jack Flaherty (25.7% rostered). Flaherty has won his last four starts, and he's posted a quality start in his last three. Over that stretch, the right has recorded a 1.45 ERA and 1.23 WHIP, with 16 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings. Flaherty isn't the ace the Cardinals hoped he would become, but he's emerged as a useful fantasy streamer, and is in play for those needing to make up ground heading into the weekend.

The slate's top-ranked streamer is Braxton Garrett (44.3%) who will take the hill is South Beach when the Miami Marlins host the Colorado Rockies. Garrett has posted a solid 3.90 ERA, but a 3.04 xFIP and 3.28 SIERA suggest it could be even lower. A regression correction occurs independent of the opponent. However, on Friday, Garrett can lower his ERA on his own with a date against the offense registering the league's lowest road wOBA facing southpaw pitching along with the fourth highest strikeout rate.

After opening the season with a 5.95 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in his first five appearances, Kyle Bradish (37.3%) has posted a 2.26 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over the ensuing dozen outings. He's punched out a respectable 69 while walking just 15 in those 71 2/3 frames. Bradish will start the second game of a four-game set in Tropicana Field with first place on the line as the Baltimore Orioles have taken over the lead in the AL East. The Rays are countering with Zach Eflin in what should be a low-scoring affair. Tampa Bay's once juggernaut offense has been merely average for the last month, which is sufficient to use Bradish in a streaming capacity.

Identifying when to use when to avoid Yusei Kikuchi (26.8%) is a frustrating endeavor. As a believe in the process over the outcome, Friday checks in as a game to let him loose. The Toronto Blue Jays southpaw will toe the rubber in T-Mobile in the second game of a four-game series with the Seattle Mariners. The hosts sport the fifth poorest wOBA and second most generous strikeout rate with a lefty on the hill.

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry has pitched well lately, so considering the Cincinnati Reds right-handed contingent is more of a nod to the quantity and quality of the batters than a strike against Henry. Christian Encarnacion-Strand (20.7%), Matt McLain (41.4%) and Tyler Stephenson (44.6%) all enjoy the platoon bump in their hitter-friendly home venue, the Great American Ballpark.

