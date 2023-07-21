Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Saturday's MLB games
By Mike Sheets
Reid Detmers (45% rostered in ESPN leagues) has struggled in back-to-back outings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, but his favorable Saturday matchup versus the Pittsburgh Pirates should help him get back on track. Since July 1, the Pittsburgh Pirates' offense has been the worst in baseball with a 64 wRC+, .267 wOBA, and 25.3% strikeout rate. Armed with a stellar 28.9% K rate that ranks fourth best in the American League (minimum 90 IP), Detmers carries tons of potential into this weekend's tasty matchup, giving him plenty of streamer appeal.
Squaring off against Detmers is Osvaldo Bido, who owns a 5.00 ERA over his first seven big league appearances (six starts) while surrendering a .361 wOBA to left-handed batters. With a matchup against the Los Angeles Angels on tap for Saturday, lefty hitters Mickey Moniak (16% rostered), Mike Moustakas (1%) and Trey Cabbage (0%), who popped 23 homers and swiped 24 bags at Triple-A prior to his promotion last week, are worth a look as streaming options.
Rookie hurler Tanner Bibee (22%) has shown impressive consistency for the Cleveland Guardians, as he's surrendered more than three earned runs just once in his past 11 outings, leading to a 3.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 during that stretch. And if you narrow it down to Bibee's past four turns, he sports a 1.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 10.3 K/9. A matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies presents a tough test for the young righty, but he still belongs on the streaming radar given his recent track record.
For one reason or another, some players fail to gain much traction in fantasy circles. Ha-Seong Kim is one of them, as he remains a free agent in more than 60% of ESPN leagues. Not only does he carry eligibility at three different positions (SS, 2B, 3B), but he's solidified himself as the San Diego Padres' everyday leadoff hitter, setting the table for Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Manny Machado. That's one of the most enviable spots in all of baseball. Kim's recent production is deserving of that spot, too, as he's slashing .330/.400/.538 over his last 28 games while providing both power (six HR) and speed (seven SB). Don't sleep on Kim in the second half.
James Paxton (47%) was roughed up in his last outing against the Cubs, but overall he's been a reliable streaming option this season, holding opponents to three or fewer runs in seven of his past eight starts. He's fanning more than a batter per inning (10.4 K/9) and keeping the walks down (2.6 BB/9) while flashing his best velocity in years. Against a New York Mets squad that's been below average versus lefties (96 wRC+), fire up Paxton as a streamer Saturday.
Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 7%) at Josiah Gray
Spencer Torkelson (DET, 1B -- 13%) vs. Ryan Weathers
Matt McLain (CIN, SS -- 41%) vs. Tyler Gilbert
Evan Longoria (ARI, 3B -- 0%) at Brandon Williamson
Matt Vierling (DET, CF -- 1%) vs. Weathers
Joey Votto (CIN, 1B -- 15%) vs. Gilbert
William Contreras (MIL, C -- 50%) vs. Allan Winans
Mike Yastrzemski (SF, RF -- 7%) at Gray
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 13%) at Gray
Jarren Duran (BOS, CF -- 25%) vs. Max Scherzer
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 52%) vs. Grayson Rodriguez
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 69%) at Shane McClanahan
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 71%) vs. Kevin Gausman
C.J. Cron (COL, 1B -- 55%) at Eury Perez
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 60%) vs. Gausman
Lane Thomas (WSH, LF -- 67%) vs. Logan Webb
Adley Rutschman (BAL, C -- 100%) at McClanahan
Kris Bryant (COL, LF -- 62%) at Perez
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 82%) at Logan Gilbert
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 51%) at Gerrit Cole