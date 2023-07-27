Scott Barlow is one of the closers most in danger of losing fantasy value as a result of a potential trade. (1:36)

The MLB trade deadline arrives at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean teams aren't already wheeling and dealing. Several potentially playoff-bound teams are doing their best to fill any gaps on their rosters, while several noncontenders are expected to go "all-in" on the future, sending off stars for a gaggle of future prospects.

Our fantasy experts are following all the moves as they happen and will outline everything you need to know about some of the more interesting moves from a fantasy perspective.

Angels get SP Lucas Giolito, RP Reynaldo Lopez from White Sox in exchange for top prospects

By landing Giolito, the Angels effectively declared their stance on trading Shohei Ohtani -- he'll stick around -- while making Giolito himself the prize of the 2023 SP trade market. He came at a considerable cost -- Edgar Quero is one of the more promising offensively oriented catching prospects and he and SP Ky Bush represent two of the Angels' top prospects -- but Giolito could thrive with the Angels, who have a better bullpen and a more potent lineup than the White Sox.

Giolito was the No. 26 starting pitcher in terms of fantasy points at the time of the deal, and he should improve by a notch or three on his new team, considering the deal won't alter his raw skills while granting him a stronger supporting cast. -- Cockcroft

Dodgers get SS Amed Rosario from Guardians in exchange for SP Noah Syndergaard

After making do with three different shortstops over the past month -- including Mookie Betts, who before this year hadn't played the position since 2013 in the Arizona Fall League -- the Dodgers might have acquired themselves a more formidable starting option. Rosario is in the midst of a miserable year, his fantasy points per game sit 0.15 beneath his 2021-22 combined rate and his minus-15 Defensive Runs Saved at shortstop is worst in the majors. Still, he mashes lefties (.303/.345/.477), has greater potential than Miguel Rojas and allows the team to return Chris Taylor to his prior utility role.

Rosario should play regularly, and moving from the Guardians (4.20 runs per game average, 26th in baseball) to the Dodgers (5.64, second) can only help his runs scored and RBI potential. It's a boon, especially to those in daily/ESPN standard leagues who can slot him in for every game the team plays against a left-handed starter.

Syndergaard, unfortunately, has lost 5 mph on his four-seam fastball this season compared to pre-2020 Tommy John surgery, making him an entirely volatile fantasy option. He'll serve as depth on a Guardians team rich in starting pitching and, at best, could help in ideal matchups if he's called upon to start. -- Cockcroft