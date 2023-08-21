Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Monday's MLB games

The fantasy week begins with a 10-game evening slate, with action getting started at 6:40 p.m. in Motown with the Detroit Tigers hosting the Chicago Cubs and in the City of Brotherly Love where the Philadelphia Phillies will entertain the San Francisco Giants. Unfortunately, the Monday schedule is not ideal for those wanting to get an early week jump on pitching, but there are a few options meriting consideration.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday

Bullpen usage for Monday

Relief Pitcher Usage Chart This chart lists the pitchers rostered in at least 50% of ESPN leagues who have been most heavily used recently, signaling they might be unavailable today. Rst% is the player's ESPN roster percentage; the listed date is the pitcher's pitch count from the previous day; P3 is the pitcher's total pitch count from the previous three days; Rest is the pitcher's days of rest; Strk is the number of consecutive days the pitcher has worked. Pitcher Team Rst% 8/20 P3 Rest Strk Camilo Doval SF 91.6% 29 29 0 1

With 10 teams off today, and six not playing on yesterday, many of the usual suspects have enjoyed or will soon benefit from a day of rest. Only Camilo Doval is flagged with potential unavailability for tonight's road date with the San Francisco Giants opening a set with the Philadelphia Phillies. Doval collected five outs and the win in the Giants 4-3 road win over the Atlanta Braves. He racked up 29 pitches in the process but was working with six days of rest. Chances are that's enough to sideline him tonight despite pitching for the first time in a week, but there have been several instances this month of a contending team using their closer when it appeared he could use a recovery day. With 24 holds and two saves, Tyler Rogers is a solid hedge as he could step in for the save or pick up another hold.

A few lesser rostered closers are in play to fill in holes, and potentially stick in a fantasy lineup for the early part of the week. The No. 1 option in this realm is Seattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz (46.8%) . He should be busy early this week with a road series beginning tonight against the Chicago White Sox.

The Chicago Cubs have been on a roll since the break, but Detroit Tigers are quietly 18-17 in that span. The clubs hook up in Motown tonight for the opener of an interleague set. Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay (25.8%) is the main target, but don't dismiss taking a chance on Jason Foley, Beau Brieske or Alex Lange from the Tigers.

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday

THE BAT X's Best Stacks for Monday

Prop of the Day

James Paxton 17.5 pitching outs (-115/-115).

PREDICTION

THE BAT sees Paxton putting up 15.1 pitching outs for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 30.0% of the time.

THE BAT believes there is positive value on the UNDER with an expected value of $35.41.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER

Minute Maid Park has the 3rd-tallest fences in MLB.

The Minute Maid Park roof projects to be closed today, making conditions in this contest -6° colder than the average outdoor game on the slate today -- favorable for pitching.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE UNDER