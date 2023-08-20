Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file has been updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Sunday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

Sunday's slate features only a dozen games, with MLB moving three games up a day in advance of Hurricane Hilary moving over Southern California. Action gets underway an hour later than it has on most Sundays, with the Houston Astros hosting the Seattle Mariners at 1 PM ET. The Sunday night ESPN affair features the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the Washington Nationals.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday

Bullpen usage watch for Sunday

By Todd Zola

The Atlanta Braves scored twice in the bottom of the eighth Saturday to take a 6-5 lead over the San Francisco Giants. As he had done 32 times previously, Raisel Iglesias came in for the ninth and delivered a save. He fanned two, but still threw just 10 pitches. However, Iglesias also appeared on Friday and tossed 13 pitches. Iglesias pitched on three straight days earlier this month, and it was with a higher pitch count heading into the third day, so reserving him Sunday is a risk. Kirby Yates , who recorded yesterday's win, is the top candidate to fill in if manager Brian Snitker doesn't want to tax Iglesias today.

Jordan Romano put the tying and winning runs on base with no outs, but then he retired the next three batters to register his 30th save as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Saturday. Romano hurled 13 pitches, which is sufficient to trigger an alert, but since he was appearing with two days of rest, the Blue Jays closer should be available for the rubber game of the series.

It's always a good idea to fortify Sunday's lineup in a manner that also helps the next few days as well. Those with relievers from the six teams whose Sunday games were moved to yesterday have a hole in their Sunday lineup. Bullpen arms on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays also have tomorrow off, so a fill-in to help today can be retained for at least a day. The closers to target in this vein are Craig Kimbrel (45.1%) and Andres Munoz (46.9%). Kimbrel and the Philadelphia Phillies wrap up a series in Washington today, then welcome the San Francisco Giants to Citizens Bank Park with Aaron Nola taking the hill. Munoz and the Seattle Mariners will try to sweep the Houston Astros on the road today before entertaining the Chicago White Sox to begin the fantasy week.

Relief Pitcher Usage Chart This chart lists the pitchers rostered in at least 50% of ESPN leagues who have been most heavily used recently, signaling they might be unavailable today. Rst% is the player's ESPN roster percentage; the listed date is the pitcher's pitch count from the previous day; P3 is the pitcher's total pitch count from the previous three days; Rest is the pitcher's days of rest; Strk is the number of consecutive days the pitcher has worked. Pitcher Team Rst% 8/19 P3 Rest Strk Raisel Iglesias ATL 75.3% 10 23 0 2 Jordan Romano TOR 88.2% 13 13 0 1

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday

THE BAT X's Best Stacks for Sunday

Toronto Blue Jays at Hunter Greene

Colorado Rockies vs. Dylan Cease

Chicago White Sox at Chris Flexen

Prop of the Day

Dylan Cease, White Sox: Over/Under 6.5 strikeouts (-124/-108)

PROJECTION

THE BAT X sees Cease putting up 5.4 strikeouts for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 29.9% of the time. THE BAT believes there is positive value on the UNDER, with an expected value of $37.87.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER

Cease projects as the 15th-best starting pitcher in MLB currently when it comes to his strikeout ability, according to THE BAT.

The Rockies have four bats in their projected lineup today with a high (i.e. over 27%) underlying K% (per THE BAT X): Brenton Doyle, Michael Toglia, Ryan McMahon and Nolan Jones.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE UNDER