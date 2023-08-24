Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Thursday's MLB games

By Mike Sheets

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday

Bullpen usage watch for Thursday

By Todd Zola

Relief Pitcher Usage Chart This chart lists the pitchers rostered in at least 50% of ESPN leagues who have been most heavily used recently, signaling they might be unavailable today. Rst% is the player's ESPN roster percentage; the listed date is the pitcher's pitch count from the previous day; P3 is the pitcher's total pitch count from the previous three days; Rest is the pitcher's days of rest; Strk is the number of consecutive days the pitcher has worked. Pitcher Team Rst% 8/23 P3 Rest Strk Alexis Diaz CIN 87.6% 25 38 0 2 Ryan Pressly HOU 86.0% 10 23 0 1

Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Thursday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Thursday

THE BAT X's Best Stacks for Thursday

Prop of the Day

Brayan Bello, Red Sox, 17.5 pitching outs (-150/+110)

PROJECTION

THE BAT X sees Bello putting up 15.8 pitching outs for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 36.2% of the time. THE BAT X believes there is positive value on the UNDER with an expected value of $33.90.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER

Nestor Ceja, who projects as a pitcher's umpire, is to be in charge of the strike zone today.

The Minute Maid Park roof is expected to be closed today, making the temperature in this matchup nine degrees colder than the average outdoor game on the slate, which is favorable for pitching.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE UNDER