Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

Despite a twin bill in Anaheim, Wednesday's slate has only 15 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers enjoying a rare hump day on the sidelines. The Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds will play a split-doubleheader with the first game beginning at 4:07 p.m. ET. The slate's first game starts at 12:35 p.m. ET with the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the St. Louis Cardinals. Altogether, there are eight afternoon affairs with the remaining seven contests under the lights.

Wednesday's top steaming option is Aaron Civale (41.9% rostered), who will make his fourth start for the Tampa Bay Rays since being acquired at the trade deadline. Last time out, Civale collected his first win for his new club with six scoreless innings on the road against the San Francisco Giants. Civale has pitched well since the deal, posting a 2.93 ERA for the Rays, but he's fanned only 11 in 15⅓ innings. The right-hander should be able to pad his strikeouts on Wednesday when facing the Colorado Rockies in St. Petersburg. On the road facing righties, the Rockies strike out at a hefty 26.9% clip, which contributes to their .296 wOBA, the fifth lowest in this scenario.

Cole Ragans (7.6%) has quietly posted a 2.66 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in August. The high WHIP stems from .407 BABIP in this span. However, Ragans punched out 33 over these 23⅓ innings, walking a reasonable eight while yielding just one long ball. The Kansas City Royals southpaw sets up for another dominant effort on the road against the Oakland Athletics and the third least productive offense with a left-hander on the hill.

Kenta Maeda (22.0%) has pitched better than his 4.13 ERA indicates as all the expected ERA metrics peg his mark about half a run lower. There are two main factors: a high home run rate and BABIP. His 1.42 HR/9 emanates from a low 32.2% ground ball rate. The oddity is that level of grounders should generate a BABIP lower than his current .302. All this speaks toward ERA estimators helping flesh out the true skill level and Maeda's outcomes are falling short of his skills. Maeda has an opportunity to lower his ratios with a road affair in American Family Field. Despite being a favorable hitting venue, the Milwaukee Brewers have recorded the ninth lowest wOBA and seventh highest strikeout rate at home with a righty toeing the rubber.

Tarik Skubal (18.5%) missed the first three months of the season following left flexor tendon surgery. It took him a few starts to shake off the rust. Since, he's been on one of the best runs of his career with a 3.08 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over his past five outings, with 29 strikeouts in 26 1/3 frames. Most importantly, he's walked just four while surrendering just one homer in this stretch. Wednesday's home matchup against the Chicago Cubs will be a challenge, but the Cubs are much more productive facing right-handers. Against lefties, they remain a below average offense.

Seth Lugo (20.5%) is also on a roll with four of his past six outings being quality starts. He's punched out 39 over those 34 1/3 stanzas. On Wednesday, Lugo will take the ball for the San Diego Padres in Petco Park against the Miami Marlins. Even with some trade deadline reinforcements, the Marlins lineup is still sputtering versus right-handed pitching.