Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Friday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Friday presents a full 15-game slate with action beginning with a trio of games at 6:40 PM ET. The best streaming option from the early set is Braxton Garrett (26.8% rostered), taking the hill in South Beach for the Miami Marlins to begin a series with the Washington Nationals. Last week, Garrett showed his breakthrough season should be taken seriously with five shutout innings against the Houston Astros, followed by a quality start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Astros and Dodgers have the third and fourth highest wOBA versus left-handers, so it was an impressive week for Garrett. It doesn't get much easier against the Nationals and the seventh most productive lineup facing southpaws, but Garrett has earned starting status, especially at pitcher-friendly loanDepot Park.
Bryce Miller (35.1%) checks in one spot higher in Friday's rankings, earning him the nod as the ledger's top streamer. The Seattle Mariners 25-year-old righty appeared to hit the rookie wall with a pair of outings where he allowed six earned runs in each, but he rebounded with three solid outings. In this span, which includes facing the Baltimore Orioles and Astros, Miller posted a 1.06 ERA and 0.88 WHIP, with 14 punch outs to just three walks and no homers allowed in 17 frames. Miller is in a favorable spot to continue the role with a home date against the Kansas City Royals who sport the fifth worst wOBA with a right-hander on the hill.
It's been a dispiriting week and disappointing season for the Los Angeles Angels. Mike Trout played in one game before returning to the IL and it was announced Shohei Ohtani has a torn UCL, so he won't pitch again this season. If there is a team experiencing a more frustrating summer, it is the New York Mets. This weekend, the teams play a three-game interleague set in Citi Field, with Chase Silseth (10.4%) getting the ball to open the series for the visitors. Silseth is coming off a rough outing where he allowed five earned runs in 3 2/3 stanzas to the Tampa Bay Rays, but in his prior four starts, Silseth recorded a 1.59 ERA and .88 WHIP with 31 strikeouts to just five walks in 22 2/3 frames. Silseth should be able to get back on track Friday, with a favorable matchup against the Mets.
Christopher Sanchez has pitched better than his 1-3 record suggests. The Philadelphia Phillies are 6-6 in his 12 starts, over which Sanchez has registered a 3.36 ERA, supported by a 3.44 xFIP and 3.57 SIERA. Facing the St. Louis Cardinals will be a challenge, but the Phillies have won Sanchez's three August starts and will be favored to make it four.
Oddly, Colorado Rockies southpaw Kyle Freeland has fared better at home than on the road, fanning more while yielding homers at a lower rate in Coors Field. This is sample size noise and not a reason to target Freeland in away starts. The reason for eyeballing the Baltimore Orioles lineup in their date with the Rockies in Camden Yards is several right-handed batters will enjoy the platoon edge on the vulnerable lefty. Ryan Mountcastle (63.1%), Austin Hays (25.9%), Jordan Westburg (4.9%) and Ramon Urias (.9%) are all in line for productive evenings with Freeland on the hill.
Starting pitcher rankings for Friday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Tommy Pham (ARI, LF -- 8%) vs. Brett Kennedy
Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 16%) vs. Kyle Hendricks
Austin Hays (BAL, LF -- 26%) vs. Kyle Freeland
Tyler O'Neill (STL, LF -- 18%) at Cristopher Sanchez
Jake Burger (MIA, 3B -- 15%) vs. Joan Adon
Elvis Andrus (CHW, SS -- 4%) vs. Zach Neal
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 7%) vs. Dane Dunning
TJ Friedl (CIN, LF -- 22%) at Brandon Pfaadt
Carlos Santana (MIL, 1B -- 21%) vs. Yu Darvish
Spencer Torkelson (DET, 1B -- 27%) vs. Framber Valdez
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Sean Murphy (ATL, C -- 96%) at Logan Webb
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 82%) at Sonny Gray
Brandon Lowe (TB, 2B -- 51%) vs. Gerrit Cole
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 53%) at Kodai Senga
Spencer Steer (CIN, 3B -- 79%) at Brandon Pfaadt
Ha-Seong Kim (SD, SS -- 78%) at Brandon Woodruff
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 97%) at Sonny Gray
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 66%) at Brandon Woodruff
Austin Riley (ATL, 3B -- 98%) at Logan Webb
Jeff McNeil (NYM, 2B -- 72%) vs. Tyler Anderson