Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

What you need to know for Saturday's MLB games

By Mike Sheets

We saw the very best of the 20-year-old Eury Perez (38%) in his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he twirled six shutout frames while striking out 10 and allowing only two baserunners. Perez has struggled with consistency at times, but he possesses ace-level stuff that has helped him quickly acclimate to the big leagues -- 2.91 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 11.0 K/9 through 14 starts. The young righty makes for a terrific streamer this weekend against an underwhelming Washington Nationals lineup.

Hyun Jin Ryu (18%) has looked good since returning from Tommy John surgery, delivering a 1.89 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across four starts. While his velocity is down a tick this season, he has never relied on it to get hitters out, instead using his strong control and secondary offerings to keep batters off-balance. Against a Cleveland Guardians offense that has the worst wRC+ (76) against lefties in the American League this year, Ryu should continue his success.

Despite getting roughed up in his last start, Chase Silseth (10%) has been awfully good since stepping into the Angels' rotation. The right-hander sports a 3.08 ERA over his past five outings with 35 Ks in 26⅓ innings, including two double-digit K performances. On Saturday, Silseth has streaming appeal against a New York Mets lineup that has been slightly below average versus southpaws this season (97 wRC+).

While the Atlanta Braves' lineup has been the best in baseball this season, Eddie Rosario (17%) is a largely underappreciated part of the offense. Based on his recent performance, however, he deserves to be on more fantasy rosters. In addition to batting .290/.330/.520 since the All-Star break, he's slashing .436/.476/.846 over his past 11 games with four homers and 15 RBIs. In fact, Rosario has been a top-five fantasy outfielder over the past two weeks, according to the ESPN Player Rater. Fire up him against the San Francisco Giants.

Right-hander Zach Davies, who is returning to Arizona's rotation after missing time with a back injury, is one of the hurlers we want to stream hitters against on Saturday. Before landing on the IL, he had been pounded for a 9.46 ERA over his previous seven starts, surrendering six or more runs in four of those outings. With the Cincinnati Reds in town, TJ Friedl (23%) and Will Benson (3%), both of whom have the platoon edge against Davies, are great streaming targets. Right-handed batters Matt McLain (48%), Christian Encarnacion-Strand (10%), and Noelvi Marte (4%) are in the mix, too.

