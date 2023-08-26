Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best use the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Sunday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

Sunday marks the penultimate week of the regular season for ESPN head-to-head leagues. The slate offers the standard 15 games, with action commencing in Citi Field with the New York Mets hosting the Los Angeles Angels at 12:05 PM ET. The week wraps up at 7 PM ET with a night affair on ESPN featuring the San Francisco Giants entertaining the Atlanta Braves. It's not an ideal platform to make up ground via pitching as several clubs are deploying an opener and primary pitcher, but there are a few scenarios to target.

Grayson Rodriguez (23.0% rostered) is beginning to demonstrate why he is widely considered the top pitching prospect in the game. The Baltimore Orioles rookie struggled in his initial foray in the majors, but he's settled down in his second tenure, sporting a 2.70 ERA and .98 WHIP over his last six starts. Rodriguez fanned only 31 in those 36 2/3 frames, but his pedigree suggests he'll miss more bats as he continues to develop. Rodriguez is in a great spot to pad his strikeout total on Sunday with the Colorado Rockies wrapping up a series in Camden Yards. The visitors have the highest road strikeout rate with a righty on the hill.

Griffin Canning (4.7%) is slated to return to the Angels rotation on Sunday. Since coming off the IL in mid-August, Canning has had two relief appearances, totaling seven innings. He punched out 10 batters with just two walks, earning his way back into a starting role. The right-hander has a road date in pitcher-friendly Citi Field against a below average Mets lineup focusing on auditioning hitters for next season.

Mike Clevinger (13.1%) has quietly recorded a 2.57 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in his five starts since missing six weeks with biceps soreness. Granted, he's benefited from a .267 BABIP and 80.1% left on base mark in that stretch, helping to balance fanning only 22 in those 28 stanzas. Normally, a hurler sporting numbers like this would be at risk, but Clevinger draws the Oakland Athletics and the offense with the second lowest wOBA and third highest strikeout rate with a right-hander on the hill.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, so here is a risky matchup with high strikeout potential. For the season, Alec Marsh (.2%) has an impressive 24.6% strikeout rate, but he's also walked too many batters while administering excessive home runs. Over his last two games, Marsh has 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings, but he's also walked six and yielded a pair of long balls. On Sunday, Marsh squares off with a Seattle Mariners lineup scoring a lot of runs, but they also continue to fan at a healthy clip. The possibility exists for Marsh to rack up fantasy points with innings and strikeouts, but he could give them back as well. This is a play strictly for teams needing to make up points. Those in the driver's seat heading into Sunday's action need not apply.

Zack Gelof (27.2%) is an under the radar batter meriting a higher rostership level. While it's unrealistic to expect him to maintain this pace over a full season, Gelof's prorated numbers over 162 games are 45 homers and 36 steals. Playing for the Athletics limits his production, but he's batting leadoff which lessens the effect. Sunday's matchup against Clevinger isn't ideal, but Gelof has crushed right-handers and he's more than a spot starter; Gelof deserves everyday lineup consideration.

Let's wrap up with a trio of hitters enjoying the platoon advantage on some lesser hurlers. Wilmer Flores (31.4%) draws Jared Shuster, Austin Hays (26.2%) faces Ty Blach and Ke'Bryan Hayes (16.6%) steps in against Jordan Wicks. Jordan Montgomery is a solid pitcher, but Royce Lewis (9.2%) has been swinging well since returning, so he warrants lineup consideration.

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Sunday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Sunday