Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
Tuesday presents a full slate with 15 games under the lights. Action begins with three contests in the 6:40 PM ET block, featuring an interleague affair for supremacy of the Sunshine State. Sandy Alcantara will take the hill in South beach where the Miami Marlins will host Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays. It should be a low-scoring affair as Alcantara is pitching better over the second half and Civale (45.0%) is helping the Rays remain within shouting distance of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. Civale isn't usually dominant, but he's coming off a start against the Colorado Rockies where he fanned nine with no walks over five innings. The Marlins lineup isn't as futile as the Rockies, but they've had trouble generating runs over the last month, so Civale checks in as a streaming candidate.
Civale's former teammate Gavin Williams (14.0%) is the evening's top ranked streamer. If the Cleveland Guardians have any chance of catching the Minnesota Twins, Williams needs to deliver in Tuesday's matchup in Target Field. However, after beginning August with three strong outings, Williams has struggled over his last two. Even so, he's enjoying a solid rookie season with 68 punch outs in 64 frames and the Twins 27.7% strikeout rate facing right-handers is the highest in the league.
Other than Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, no one on the current New York Mets roster has clubbed more than three homers with a lefty on the hill. This bodes well for Andrew Heaney (32.1%) when the Texas Rangers continue a series in Citi Field. Overall, Heaney's skills are down this season, but he can still be effective when keeping the ball in the yard. The Mets offense is below average facing left-handers, landing Heaney in streaming territory.
On a team with several recent highly ranked starting pitching prospects failing to reach their potential, Cole Ragans has emerged as a diamond in the rough for the Kansas City Royals. In fact, with a strong effort on Tuesday, Ragans will be in contention for August pitcher of the month. So far, the 25-year-old southpaw has recorded a 2.12 ERA and 1.18 WHIP this month, with 44 strikeouts in 29 2/3 stanzas. He should be able to continue his roll with a home data against a Pittsburgh Pirates lineup with the eighth lowest wOBA facing lefties.
Tarik Skubal (18.2%) facing the New York Yankees is the classic example of "something has to give." The Detroit Tigers left-hander has yielded just one homer in 44 innings this season. Meanwhile, amid all their struggles, the Yankees still sport the highest team home run rate versus left-handed pitching. This could render Skubal too much of a risk in traditional fantasy, but he's in play for DFS action.
Maikel Garcia (6.2%) has taken over as the Royals leadoff batter and has 19 steals in 24 attempts. He doesn't have the platoon edge facing Luis Ortiz on Tuesday, but the Pirates starter has struggled this season and the club has surrendered the seventh most steals in the league.
Kerry Carpenter's rostership is on the rise, but at 36.2%, it's still lower than warranted. He'll enjoy the platoon edge on the Yankees pitchers on Tuesday since their opener and primary pitcher are both righties.
With Brandon Marsh back for the Philadelphia Phillies, Johan Rojas (.6%) only plays when a lefty is toeing the rubber. Rojas should get the nod on Tuesday with Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels visit Citizens Bank Park. Rojas posted a solid 116 wRC+ while filling in for Marsh when Marsh missed about four weeks earlier in the second half.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Marcell Ozuna (ATL, LF -- 49%) at Peter Lambert
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 23%) vs. Charlie Morton
Orlando Arcia (ATL, 2B -- 31%) at Lambert
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 12%) vs. Morton
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 32%) vs. Brandon Williamson
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 35%) vs. Morton
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 7%) vs. Gavin Williams
Triston Casas (BOS, 1B -- 40%) vs. J.P. France
Eddie Rosario (ATL, LF -- 18%) at Lambert
Brendan Rodgers (COL, 2B -- 11%) vs. Morton
Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
Willy Adames (MIL, SS -- 64%) at Justin Steele
William Contreras (MIL, C -- 69%) at Steele
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 88%) at Alex Cobb
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 59%) vs. Corbin Burnes
Dansby Swanson (CHC, SS -- 86%) vs. Burnes
Lane Thomas (WSH, LF -- 67%) at Jose Berrios
Christian Yelich (MIL, LF -- 96%) at Steele
Jeff McNeil (NYM, 2B -- 72%) vs. Andrew Heaney
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 79%) vs. MacKenzie Gore
Corbin Carroll (ARI, LF -- 99%) at Clayton Kershaw