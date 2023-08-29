Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Blue Jays hitters should feast upon weak Nationals and Rockies pitching, especially with the latter series to be played at Coors Field. Video by Tristan H. Cockcroft (1:37)

What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

The final Wednesday in August features nine afternoon affairs with six more evening contests. Action gets underway at 1:05 PM with a pair of games so be sure to have your free agent pickups done in time. This is the last week before playoffs begin in ESPN head-to-head leagues and there are only four Thursday games, so you can't afford to be playing short on Wednesday.

Heading the list of pitchers to pick up for a spot start is Bryce Miller (38.4% rostered). He has been a key cog in the Seattle Mariners ascent to first place in the AL West with the club winning six of his eight starts since the All-Star break. Miller has posted a 3.80 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in that span, with 40 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings. He has a great chance to end the month on a high note with a favorable home matchup against the Oakland Athletics and the league's worst wOBA facing right-handers. The Athletics also fan at a 25.1% pace, the third most in MLB with a righty on the hill.

Next up is Cristopher Sanchez (12.8%) who takes the ball for the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park against the Los Angeles Angels. The Phillies have been victorious in all four of Sanchez's August starts. The 26-year-old southpaw has done his part with quality starts in his last three outings. Sanchez has a solid chance for a fourth start quality outing facing an Angels lineup with the second worst wOBA versus left-handers over the last month. They've struck out at a generous 25.9% clip over this span.

Dane Dunning (35.8%) has never been considered a dominant hurler; he's more of an innings eater with fantasy appeal in the most favorable matchups. While that's still the case, it is intriguing to note Dunning has posted a pair of double-digit strikeout games this month. Adding a third will be a challenge facing a New York Mets lineup with a below average strikeout rate versus righties, but they've fanned more after the break so there is a chance. When the Mets make contact, their production is league average, putting Dunning in play as a streamer for his Wednesday effort in pitcher-friendly Citi Field.

Kyle Gibson (27.5%) is another pitcher not known for missing bats. Since 2018, his strikeout rates have ranged between 19.3% and 22.7%. This season, it sits at 20.1%, but since July 9 it has spiked to 24.5%. The veteran righty has a chance to keep his elevated strikeout pace facing a struggling Chicago White Sox offense at home. The visitors tote the second lowest wOBA and an above average strikeout rate into Camden Yards.

All batting eyes will again be on Coors Field, but there are only so many Atlanta Braves to go around. An underappreciated hitter, especially for those looking for power from the catcher position is Seattle Mariners backstop Cal Raleigh (37.3%). Raleigh's 25 homers lead catcher-eligible players. He checks in as the seventh highest ranked catcher on the ESPN Player Rater. On Wednesday, Raleigh faces Athletics righty Zach Neal who has yielded seven homers in only 17 frames. The switch-hitting Raleigh has clubbed 22 of his long balls off right-handed pitching.

