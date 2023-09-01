Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Saturday's MLB games

By Mike Sheets

Coming off arguably his best start of the season, Griffin Canning (10% rostered in ESPN leagues) enjoys one of Saturday's most favorable matchups -- a road start against the Oakland Athletics. It's no secret that Oakland features one of the most exploitable lineups in baseball and that's certainly been the case over the last two weeks. During that stretch, they have fanned at a 26.3% clip with a .295 wOBA that ranks them bottom three in the AL. Canning fired seven innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts in his most-recent start versus the New York Mets and he now boasts a 14.2 K/9 over his last five appearances (with a 3.65 ERA). The right-hander shouldn't encounter much resistance on Saturday.

Despite going unclaimed after the Chicago White Sox placed him on waivers earlier this week, Mike Clevinger (20%) has looked sharp on the mound of late. Since coming off the IL in late July, the righty sports a 2.31 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP across six starts, which included a season-high 10 strikeouts versus Oakland his last time out. Against a Detroit Tigers club that's done little offensively in the second half (90 wRC+, 25.1% K), Clevinger is a strong streaming option this weekend.

After a shortened outing against the Philadelphia Phillies in his MLB debut last week, Kyle Harrison (10%) was flat-out dominant in his last turn against the Cincinnati Reds, spinning 6⅓ shutout frames while piling up 11 strikeouts. The 22-year-old southpaw displayed big-time control problems during his 20 starts at Triple-A (6.6 BB/9), so we can't simply accept all of the positives from his last outing and ignore the negatives that preceded it. Having said that, if you're OK with risk and want to aim for upside with your streamers, Harrison (who lines up against the San Diego Padres on Saturday) fits the bill.

Streaming hitters against the soft-tossing lefty Ty Blach at Coors Field may be somewhat obvious, but that's OK. It's still a spot we want to exploit. Blach has allowed a .337/.367/.446 line at Coors this season, and there are multiple widely available Blue Jays batters who can take advantage. Davis Schneider (10%), a right-handed hitter, might be the most appealing name right now, as he's slugged four dingers over his last six games and looks to be on his way to securing more playing time. Whit Merrifield (63%), Danny Jansen (14%), and Alejandro Kirk (49%) also draw the platoon advantage in this Coors matchup.

Consistent production behind the plate can be difficult to find, so there's nothing wrong with simply playing the hot hand in favorable matchups. Mitch Garver (9%), who is hitting .308/.410/.615 with nine homers and 19 RBI over his last 30 games, sports a .416 wOBA versus lefties this season and gets the platoon edge against Dallas Keuchel. The veteran southpaw has a 3.50 ERA in limited work this season, but his 5.51 xERA suggests some tough times are ahead -- potentially as early as this weekend.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Saturday

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Saturday