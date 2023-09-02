Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and how to best use the information, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Saturday's MLB games

By Mike Sheets

In head-to-head ESPN leagues, Sunday marks the end of the regular season, so if you're still clawing for that final playoff spot, do your best to make these last few roster moves count. It's also important to note that Sunday's first game -- a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds - has an early start time of 12:10 pm ET. Make sure your lineup is locked and loaded by the first pitch.

In terms of streaming options, Tarik Skubal (20% rostered in ESPN leagues) is one of the top streamers on Sunday's slate. The left-hander has been a little bit up-and-down this season, but he sports a solid 3.52 ERA over his last seven starts with 45 Ks in 38 1/3 frames, fanning a season-high nine batters in his most recent outing against the New York Yankees. This Sunday, Skubal finds himself in a prime spot against the Chicago White Sox, who have the worst wRC+ (88) in the American League since the All-Star break.

Johan Oviedo (17%) also belongs on the streaming radar with his road start against his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Not only is he coming off a two-hit shutout against the Kansas City Royals in his most recent start, but he owns a 2.72 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over his last seven turns. There's still some risk here because Oviedo has struggled with start-to-start consistency, but he's getting the Cardinals at the right time, as their 72 wRC+ and .273 wOBA both rank bottom-five in MLB over the last two weeks.

Since getting rocked by the Los Angeles Dodgers for eight runs in just 3 1/3 innings in early August, Seth Lugo (28%) has been on his game, giving up just four combined runs over his last four outings and reeling off three consecutive quality starts. All told, the right-hander has a 3.42 ERA over his last 13 turns with more than a strikeout per inning. Now, Lugo gets a San Francisco Giants lineup that's been sputtering over the last month, putting up a 77 wRC+ with a 25.5% K%.

Even though he's pitched decently his last couple of times out, Zack Greinke is still a hurler we want to attack right now. Dating back to June 6, the veteran right-hander has been tagged for a 6.47 ERA across 12 games (11 starts), with a .312/.339/.541 slash line allowed. With the Boston Red Sox in town, Triston Casas (41%) is one of the most appealing plays. In addition to getting the platoon edge, the lefty slugger continues to swing a hot bat, slashing .329/.427/.543 over his last 21 games. Adam Duvall , who is hitting .392 with seven dingers and 15 RBIs across his last 13 games, is in play, too.

Charlie Blackmon (24%) doesn't draw much fantasy attention anymore, but he's closing out the 2023 season on the strong note. Since returning from the injured list in mid-August, the 37-year-old outfielder is batting .377 with a pair homers, six RBIs, and 13 runs scored in 16 games. On Sunday, he gets the platoon advantage at Coors Field, where he's batting .300/.392/.507 this season.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Sunday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Sunday