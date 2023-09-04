Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and how to best use the information, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB games
By Mike Sheets
Tuesday's slate brings one very strong streaming option at pitcher. Brandon Pfaadt's (4% rostered) 6.21 ERA has kept him off most fantasy rosters, but his 4.62 SIERA and top prospect pedigree imply that he's much better than he looks on the surface. The matchup today is fantastic against the weak and strikeout-heavy Rockies lineup outside of Coors Field. So good, in fact, that THE BAT X projects Pfaadt as the third best pitcher overall today, ahead of the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Brandon Woodruff, and Framber Valdez.
If you're looking for extra volume to pad your win and strikeout totals as we head down the stretch, you can also consider streaming Dean Kremer (26%) against the injury-addled and deconstructed Angels' offense, Reid Detmers on the opposite side of that game (29%), or Jose Quintana (6%) against the Nationals.
Nathan Eovaldi (94%) is looking likely to return from the IL on Tuesday. The matchup against Houston is a very difficult one, and he's likely to be on a pitch count given that he did not make any rehab starts, but if he happened to be dropped in your league, he's worth picking up and stashing for the stretch run. Before the injury, he was being talked about as a Cy Young contender and has a strong supporting offense to help him in the Wins category. If you happen to already have him stashed, however, you should definitely consider benching him for this first start.
If you're in a tight race with pitching ratios, streaming relievers down the stretch could help knock a handful of points off your team's ERA. Today, the best matchup goes to the Blue Jays bullpen. They go into an extreme pitchers' park in Oakland, where they will face the worst offense in the majors with the best pitching weather on the slate. Assuming Jordan Romano (90%) is already rostered, you can still think about Jordan Hicks (8%), Trevor Richards (1%), and Yimi Garcia (1%).
The top two offenses on Tuesday's slate are the Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners. Aside from J.P. Crawford (20%) and Eugenio Suarez (23%), however, there aren't a lot of great options from either team that are available in most leagues. That being said, we do have some wind blowing out in Wrigley, and both the Cubs and Giants project for nearly 6 runs according to THE BAT X. Joc Pederson (6%), Wilmer Flores (36%), Seiya Suzuki (50%), LaMonte Wade Jr. (10%), Mike Yastrzemski (6%), Ian Happ (62%), Christopher Morel (24%), Thairo Estrada (44%), and Yan Gomes (4%) are all strong options to stream here.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 6%) at Kyle Hendricks
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 36%) at Hendricks
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY, RF -- 46%) vs. Joey Wentz
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 50%) vs. Sean Manaea
Francisco Alvarez (NYM, DH -- 20%) at Patrick Corbin
Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 22%) vs. Bryce Miller
LaMonte Wade Jr. (SF, RF -- 10%) at Hendricks
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 16%) at Singer
Mike Yastrzemski (SF, RF -- 6%) at Hendricks
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (ARI, LF -- 49%) vs. Kyle Freeland
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, 2B -- 70%) vs. Clayton Kershaw
Max Muncy (LAD, 3B -- 92%) at Jesus Luzardo
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 78%) at Ken Waldichuk
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 75%) vs. Framber Valdez
Justin Turner (BOS, 3B -- 92%) at Zach Eflin
Josh Bell (MIA, 1B -- 62%) vs. Kershaw
Masataka Yoshida (BOS, LF -- 93%) at Eflin
Andres Gimenez (CLE, 2B -- 53%) vs. Sonny Gray
Luis Arraez (MIA, 1B -- 98%) vs. Kershaw
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 96%) vs. Valdez