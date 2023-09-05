Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
As has been the case for most of the season, Wednesday's schedule includes multiple matinees, with the first of six commencing at 12:35 PM with the Pittsburgh Pirates entertaining the Milwaukee Brewers. The game features one of the slate's better pitching matchups with Mitch Keller and Freddy Peralta taking the hill. Peralta has been one of the most dominant hurlers over the second half as he's fanned 90 hitters in 58 1/3 innings. The lefty has posted a sparkling 2.62 ERA and .89 WHIP over those 10 outings. On the other side, Keller has recovered from a rough stretch to record a 1.36 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over his last four efforts, fanning 33 with just eight walks and one homer allowed in that span. With gametime temperatures expected to approach or be 90 degrees and both teams eager to get an early start on their Thursday off day, look for a favorable pitching strike zone and low-scoring affair, even though the temperature may be conducive to scoring. Props and lines may tilt towards the favorable hitting environment, overlooking the chance both teams want to embark on their mini break.
The slate is devoid of many favorable streaming options, but with fantasy playoffs in full force, and impending six-game slate on Thursday, here are some options, beginning with Gavin Williams (10.8%) rostered and the Cleveland Guardians hosting the Minnesota Twins. Williams left his last start after one inning as he hurt his knee when he lost balance during a delivery. Cleveland gave Williams extra time to heal, also serving to manage the rookie's workload. Minnesota is in the AL Central driver's seat, but the Guardians are within shouting distance. Prior to his last start, Williams registered a solid 3.76 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in August, with an impressive 37 punch outs in 26 1/3 frames. The Twins sport the highest strikeout rate with a righty on the hill, playing into Williams' favor.
When in doubt, streaming against the Oakland Athletics has been a useful approach all season. On Wednesday, Hyun Jin Ryu (27.9%) will toe the rubber for the Toronto Blue Jays in Oakland. Ryu will be making his seventh start since coming off the IL on August 1. He hasn't thrown more than five frames, but he still sports a 3-1 record, and the Blue Jays will be favored. The Athletics check in with the third poorest wOBA facing southpaws, buoyed by an above average strikeout rate.
Trusting an unproven rookie in the fantasy playoffs or down the stretch in rotisserie leagues is risky, but there are a few factors in Jordan Wicks (11.4%) favor. The rookie southpaw has collected a win in his first two career starts, yielding one earned run over five stanzas in both efforts. He fanned 12 with a palatable four walks in those 10 frames, which were all on the road. Wicks is slated to make his first start in Wrigley Field when the Chicago Cubs host the San Francisco Giants. The visitors tote the third highest strikeout rate and fourth lowest wOBA in the league facing left-handed pitching.
Shifting gears to batters, Cal Raleigh (36.4%) is in a bit of a power drought, but he's in a great spot to get it going again with Lyon Richardson expected to be recalled for Wednesday's contest in homer-friendly Great American Ballpark. Richardson has yielded three long balls in just 12 MLB innings. Detroit Tigers teammates Kerry Carpenter (27.9%) and Akil Baddoo (.4%) both enjoy the platoon edge on New York Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. The righty has struggled a bit since the All-Star break, posting a 4.86 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 46 1/3 innings. Lastly, New York Mets rookie Ronny Mauricio (6.3%) will step in against Washington Nationals righty Joan Adon, who checks in as the lowest ranked starter on the Wednesday docket.
Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 36%) at Jordan Wicks
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 50%) vs. Tristan Beck
Mitch Haniger (SF, RF -- 6%) at Jordan Wicks
CJ Abrams (WSH, SS -- 29%) vs. Carlos Carrasco
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY, RF -- 46%) vs. Matt Manning
Tommy Pham (ARI, LF -- 7%) vs. Chris Flexen
Edward Olivares (KC, RF -- 0%) vs. Touki Toussaint
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 8%) at Gavin Williams
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 16%) at Jordan Lyles
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 24%) at Zach Davies
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Tommy Edman (STL, 2B -- 74%) at Spencer Strider
Willson Contreras (STL, C -- 72%) at Spencer Strider
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 85%) at Patrick Sandoval
Ha-Seong Kim (SD, SS -- 81%) vs. Zack Wheeler
Cedric Mullins (BAL, CF -- 90%) at Patrick Sandoval
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 86%) vs. Logan Gilbert
Xander Bogaerts (SD, SS -- 91%) vs. Zack Wheeler
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 78%) at JP Sears
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 54%) at Max Scherzer
Justin Turner (BOS, 3B -- 92%) at Tyler Glasnow